Greg Gutfeld’s Net Worth: How Much Money He Has in 2024

Image Credit: Getty Images

Greg Gutfeld has been on hiatus from his Fox News Channel show The Five. But on December 10, the 60-year-old explained in a statement shared by fellow co-host Dana Perino that his absence was due to him focusing on his growing family.

Find out more about Gutfeld here, including his career, net worth, and personal life.

Who Is Greg Gutfeld?

Gutfeld is a TV host, political commentator, comedian, and author. According to his website, he has written ten books, six of which are New York Times Best Sellers, including The Joy of Hate, Not Cool, How to Be Right, The Gutfeld Monologues, The Plus: Self-Help for People Who Hate Self-Help, and his most recent, The King of Late Night.

In addition to co-hosting The Five, Gutfeld hosts Gutfeld!, a late-night comedy talk show. He has been a prominent figure on the Fox News Channel since the early 2000s.

He earned a bachelor’s degree in English from the University of California, Berkeley. Before transitioning to on-air commentary and comedy, he worked in publishing for several years. From 2004 to 2006, he was an editor at Maxim in London, where he met his wife. He also worked at The Huffington Post.

What Is Gutfeld’s Net Worth?

Gutfeld has an estimated net worth of $28 million, according to Celebrity Net Worth.

Is Gutfeld Married?

Gutfeld is married to his wife, Elena Moussa. The two dated for five months before getting married in 2004, he revealed in his book Lessons from the Land of Pork Scratchings.

“I should mention that things with Elena are good,” Gutfeld wrote in one excerpt of his book. “After dating for five months, we [got] married.”

Does Gutfeld Have Kids?

In December 2024, Gutfeld announced that he and Moussa welcomed their first child together, a baby girl.

“It’s with great joy that my wife Elena and I have welcomed a baby girl into the world. Mira is healthy and has a set of strong lungs,” said Perino, reading Gutfeld’s statement, which included a couple of jokes. “She has Elena’s beautiful eyes and my hard-rock abs. We’re already hard at work teaching her three languages and putting her through rigorous workout routines. She’s very observant and even asked if Jesse [Waters] wears a toupee. I told her he definitely wears a wig.”

The statement concluded, “As you can imagine, we value our privacy, and we thank everyone for their kind wishes.”