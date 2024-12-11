Who Is Greg Gutfeld’s Wife? 5 Things About Elena Moussa

Image Credit: Penske Media via Getty Images

Greg Gutfeld and his wife, Elena Moussa, recently welcomed a child, explaining his absence from Fox News’ The Five. The announcement was made by his co-host Dana Perino, who read Greg’s statement on the show: “It’s with great joy that my wife Elena and I have welcomed a baby girl into the world. Mira is healthy with a real set of healthy lungs. Mira’s beautiful eyes and my hard-rock abs. We’re teaching her three languages. She is observant, and asks if Jesse [Watters] wears a toupee, I told her, he definitely wears a wig. As you can understand, we value our privacy, and thank everyone for the good wishes.”

As Greg begins this new chapter, many are curious about Elena Moussa, the woman by his side. Here’s everything you need to know about her, with five facts rounded up by Hollywood Life about the mother of his child.

Elena Moussa is from Russia

Elena was born on May 4, 1982, in Russia, and later moved to London, per Famous Birthdays.

Elena Moussa is 42-Years-Old

Elena is currently 42 years old, according to multiple reports.

Elena Moussa Works in the Fashion Industry

Elena has had a successful career in the fashion world. According to her LinkedIn profile, she has worked as a stylist and creative director and was the owner of the Moussa Project. In addition, she has been open about her career on social media, sharing photos and videos of her work.

Elena Moussa Got Married to Greg Gutfeld in 2004

They Married in 2004: Elena and Greg met in London while she worked as a photo editor for Maxim Russia and Greg worked for the UK edition of the magazine. In his book Lessons from the Land of Pork Scratchings: A Miserable Yank Finds Happiness in the UK, Greg revealed they got married just five months after dating.

Elena Moussa Welcomed Her First Child With Greg Gutfeld

Mira is Greg and Elena’s first child in their 20 years of marriage since tying the knot in 2004.