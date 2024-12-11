Greg Gutfield’s Kids: How Many Children Does He Have?

Image Credit: Getty Images

Greg Gutfeld is expanding his family. The television personality announced the birth of his new child in December 2024, following a brief hiatus from his Fox News Channel show The Five. Since he has kept most of his personal life away from the public eye as much as possible, fans of Greg want to learn more about him, his wife and how many kids they have.

Who Is Greg Gutfeld?

Greg is a TV host, political commentator, comedian and author, having published several works such as his two The Scorecard books and Lessons from the Land of Pork Scratchings.

Aside from co-hosting The Five, Greg is also the host of Gutfeld! his late-night comedy talk show. He has been associated with the Fox News Channel since the early 2000s.

Greg earned his bachelor’s degree in English from the University of California, Berkeley. Before becoming an on-air commentator and comedian, Greg worked in publishing for several years. From 2004 t0 2006, he worked as an editor at Maxim in London, where he met his wife. He later worked for The Huffington Post.

Is Greg Gutfeld Married?

Yes, Greg is married to his wife, Elena Moussa. The two dated for five months before getting married in 2004, he revealed in his book Lessons from the Land of Pork Scratchings.

“I should mention that things with Elena are good,” Greg wrote in one excerpt of his book. “After dating for five months, we [got] married.”

Does Greg Gutfeld Have Children?

In December 2024, Greg announced that he and Elena welcomed their first child together, a baby girl.

“It’s with great joy that my wife Elena and I have welcomed a baby girl into the world. Mira is healthy with a real set of healthy lungs,” Greg said in a statement shared by his The Five co-host Dana Perino. “She has Elena’s beautiful eyes and my hard-rock abs.”

Using his signature humor, Greg went on to joke that he and Elena were “hard at work teaching [their daughter] three languages and putting her through rigorous workout routines.” He even took a jab at his co-host Jesse [Waters].

“She’s already very observant and has asked if Jesse wears a toupée. I told her that he definitely wears a wig,” the comedian quipped in his statement, before concluded, “As you can understand, we value our privacy, and we thank everyone for the good wishes.”