How Old Is Greg Gutfeld’s Wife? Elena Moussa’s Age

Greg Gutfeld had been absent from Fox News’ The Five for quite some time — and he revealed the reason why. During a December 2024 episode, Greg’s co-host Dana Perino shared a statement from him, announcing that he and his wife had welcomed a baby girl. Now that he’s confirmed the news, many want to learn more about Greg’s wife, Elena Moussa, including how old she is, her career and more about their marriage.

Who Is Greg Gutfeld’s Wife?

Elena Moussa is from Russia, and she works in fashion. According to her LinkedIn, she is a creative director and attended the Parsons School of Design. She previously attended the Fashion Institute of Technology, her profile states. For seven years, Elena worked as the owner of the Moussa Project, then she worked as a design director at Adolfo Dominguez from 2022 to 2023.

Throughout her design and fashion career, Elena has been credited as a stylist and has shared some of her work to social media.

How Old Is Greg Gutfeld’s Wife?

Greg’s wife, Elena, is 42 years old, according to multiple outlets. Greg, for his part, is 60 years old.

When Did Greg Gutfeld & Elena Moussa Get Married?

Greg and Elena met in London while she was working as a photo editor for Maxim, and he was the U.K. edition’s editor from 2004 to 2006. The couple got married in 2004, then relocated to New York City.

In his book, Lessons from the Land of Pork Scratchings: A Miserable Yank Finds Happiness in the UK, Greg revealed that he and Elena got married after five months of dating.

“I should mention that things with Elena are good. After dating for five months, we [got] married,” he wrote.

Does Greg Gutfeld Have Kids?

Nearly 20 years after tying the knot, Greg and Elena welcomed their first child together, a daughter named Mira, according to a statement that Greg shared with his The Five co-host Dana.

“It’s with great joy that my wife Elena and I have welcomed a baby girl into the world. Mira is healthy with a real set of healthy lungs,” Greg’s statement read, before he joked, “She has Elena’s beautiful eyes and my hard-rock abs. We are hard at work teaching her three languages and putting her through rigorous workout routines. She’s already very observant and has asked if Jesse [Waters] wears a toupée. I told her that he definitely wears a wig. As you can understand, we value our privacy, and we thank everyone for the good wishes.”