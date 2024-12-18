When Is Greg Gutfeld Coming Back to ‘The Five’? His Return

Image Credit: Getty Images

Fans are eagerly waiting for Greg Gutfeld to return to Fox News’ The Five. So, when can they expect him back on the show? Thanks to his latest update shared by his co-host Dana Perino, viewers know that the comedian is doing OK.

Find out when Greg said he’d be back on the show, here.

Where Has Greg Gutfeld Been?

In early December 2024, Dana shared a statement from Greg during an episode of The Five. Her colleague announced that he and his wife, Elena Moussa, welcomed a baby girl together.

“It’s with great joy that my wife Elena and I have welcomed a baby girl into the world. Mira is healthy with a real set of healthy lungs,” the Gutfeld! host said in his statement, before joking, “She has Elena’s beautiful eyes and my hard-rock abs. We are hard at work teaching [her] three languages and putting her through rigorous workout routines.”

Greg also made sure to swipe a playful jab at one of his co-hosts, saying, “She’s already very observant and has asked if Jesse [Waters] wears a toupée. I told her that he definitely wears a wig.”

Toward the end of his statement, Greg concluded, “As you can understand, we value our privacy, and we thank everyone for the good wishes.”

How Many Kids Does Greg Gutfeld Have?

Greg has one child, his daughter, whom he shares with Elena. The spouses have been married since 2004. In his book Lessons from the Land of Pork Scratchings, Greg revealed that he and his wife dated for five moths before tying the knot.

“I should mention that things with Elena are good,” Greg wrote in one excerpt of the book. “After dating for five months, we [got] married.”

see, thats how you keep a secret. thanks to all the nice words! see ya in a few! — GregGutfeld (@greggutfeld) December 10, 2024

When Is Greg Gutfeld Returning to The Five?

Shortly after Dana shared his statement on the air, Greg took to X (formerly known as Twitter) to write, “See, thats how you keep a secret. thanks to all the nice words! see ya in a few!”

He did not specify what “a few” meant in his tweet, whether that meant a few days, weeks or months before he returns to The Five.