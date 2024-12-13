Where Is Greg Gutfeld? Update on His Fox Show Today

Image Credit: Getty Images

Greg Gutfeld has noticeably been absent from his Fox News show, The Five, and some fans are concerned. The author and comedian has been co-hosting the show alongside Dana Perino, Jesse Watters and Jeanine Pirro since 2011. So, his absence has raised some eyebrows. Finally, Greg broke his silence on his situation in a statement that Dana read on the air.

Where Has Greg Gutfeld Been?

During an episode of The Five that aired in early December 2024, Dana read aloud a statement from Greg. He revealed that he and his wife, Elena Moussa, welcomed a daughter together.

“It’s with great joy that my wife Elena and I have welcomed a baby girl into the world. Mira is healthy with a real set of healthy lungs,” Greg said in his statement, before adding his signature humor. “She has Elena’s beautiful eyes and my hard-rock abs. We are hard at work teaching [their daughter] three languages and putting her through rigorous workout routines.”

Greg also didn’t hesitate to poke fun at Jesse in his statement.

“[My daughter’s] already very observant and has asked if Jesse wears a toupée. I told her that he definitely wears a wig,” the comedian quipped before concluding, “As you can understand, we value our privacy, and we thank everyone for the good wishes.”

Greg also took to X (previously known as Twitter) the same day that Dana shared his statement. The Gutfeld! host tweeted, “See, thats how you keep a secret.”

Is Greg Gutfeld Coming Back to Fox?

see, thats how you keep a secret. thanks to all the nice words! see ya in a few! — GregGutfeld (@greggutfeld) December 10, 2024

In his tweet, Greg thanked his fans for “all the nice words” of congratulations, and he added, “see ya in a few,” to his message. However, he didn’t specify what ” a few” meant in terms of days, weeks or months away from his return to The Five. Therefore, it’s still unclear when Greg will come back to the show.

How Many Kids Does Greg Gutfeld Have?

So far, Greg has one child, his daughter Mira with Elena.