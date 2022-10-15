Finn Wittrock’s Wife: Meet The ‘AHS’ Stars Spouse Of Nearly 10 Years, Sarah Roberts

Finn Wittrock is known for his various roles on the hit series American Horror Story and even appeared alongside Ben Affleck in the 2022 film Deep Water.

He is married to Sarah Roberts.

Most recently, Finn has been in the spotlight for his role in the Netflix movie, Luckiest Girl Alive, alongside Mila Kunis.

Many recognize Finn Wittrock, 37, from his time on the hit TV series American Horror Story. During his time on AHS, he has taken on various roles, including one as Lady Gaga‘s onscreen lover during Season 5. And in Sept. 2022, Finn’s latest movie, Luckiest Girl Alive, premiered on Netflix. Although the star has been in the spotlight for many years, some may not know that he is married! Below is everything to know about his wife of nearly 10 years, Sarah Roberts.

Meet Sarah Roberts

Sarah, 35, works in fashion as a stylist, according to eFocus. However, little is publicly known about her, as she and Finn keep their personal life out of the spotlight. They did meet at Julliard in New York City, but clearly, Sarah opted to step away from acting and pursue a career in fashion.

In 2016, Finn told CiGi TV the story of how he proposed to Sarah and the best thing about being married. “It’s just like having a home wherever you go,” he said of his favorite element of marriage. “We were moving from LA to New York and the house was full of boxes – all boxed up – and she came home from yoga, and I dressed up in a suit and I put a rose on every box,” Finn recalled. He added that he put on a suit and delivered a romantic speech but that the rest was “a blur.”

Their Marriage

As previously mentioned, the pair met while studying at Julliard in New York City. And by Oct. 2014 Finn and Sarah had officially gotten married, according to The Daily Mail. At the time, Finn reportedly took to Twitter to reveal that he and his lady officially tied the knot. “Yes, this happened,” he wrote.

For the big day Finn opted for a classic black suit and tie, while his bride wore a vintage-looking white gown with long sleeves. She wore her auburn tresses up in an elegant updo and finished the look with a traditional veil. Since their marriage, Sarah has been by Finn’s side throughout his growing acting career. She even took to the red carpet with her hubby at the premier of AHS Freak Show.

Finn & Sarah’s Child

About four years after Sarah and the actor got married, they were expecting their first child, per US Weekly. On Dec. 4, 2018, the couple was spotted heading out in Los Angeles while the fashionista rocked her growing baby bump. Sarah wore a white turtle neck top and matching white skirt while she walked alongside Finn. Just one month before the baby bump photo, Finn told Salon how he was fearful of raising a child. “It’s scary to raise kids in LA. I got in some trouble, but I could have gotten in a lot more,” he told the outlet at the time. But despite the public sighting of Sarah’s pregnancy belly, the details of their little one’s birth are not publicly known.