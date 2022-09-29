‘American Horror Story’ Season 11: The Theme, The Cast & Everything Else We Know

American Horror Story is returning for season 11! The next edition of Ryan Murphy‘s anthology horror series on FX will feature an exciting theme that we haven’t seen before. The cast includes a mix of AHS newbies and returning favorites. Fans were waiting for news about season 11, since details were kept under wraps throughout filming. FX finally confirmed the theme and cast and shared the first two promotional photos on September 29.

HollywoodLife has rounded up everything you need to know about season 11 of American Horror Story. Get the scoop on the new theme, the cast, and more below!

Season 11 Premiere Date

American Horror Story will return on Wednesday, October 19, with the debut of the first two episodes of season 11. After that, two episodes will air weekly on Wednesdays for the next four weeks. There are 10 episodes in AHS season 11. Episodes air on FX and stream on Hulu the next day.

FX chairman John Landgraf previously revealed at the Television Critics Association’s summer press tour in early August 2022 that the hit series would return in the fall. The most recent season of AHS, Double Feature, aired from August to October 2021 in two parts: Red Tide and Death Valley.

Season 11 Theme

The theme for season 11 is American Horror Story: New York City. “New Season. New City. New Fears,” the show teased on Twitter when the new season was announced Sept. 29. Filming for season 11 took place in New York City over the summer, which was captured by fans and paparazzi. This will be the first season set in the Big Apple. The past season themes were Murder House, Asylum, Coven, Freak Show, Hotel, Roanoke, Cult, Apocalypse, 1984, and Double Feature.

Season 11 Cast

FX confirmed the AHS: NY cast on Sept. 29. The returning stars include Zachary Quinto, Billie Lourd, Patti LuPone, Sandra Bernhard, Isaac Powell, and Denis O’Hare. Zachary appeared in the first two seasons of AHS. Denis has the most AHS past appearances of the season 11 cast, with six. The new cast members include Joe Mantello, Russell Tovey, Leslie Grossman, and Charlie Carver.

Sarah Paulson, who starred in all but one season of AHS up to this point, isn’t returning for season 11. The actress previously teased that season 10 would be her final appearance in the franchise. “I think this is my last season of Horror Story, probably. I mean, I don’t know,” she said on Watch What Happens Live With Andy Cohen in September 2021. “Every time he [Ryan Murphy] comes to me with some wackadoodle-stoodle character, I tend to be like, ‘Yes! Let’s do it!’ So, I don’t know. This is the first time. So, we’ll see.”

The Future of ‘AHS’

Season 10 was supposed to be American Horror Story‘s last, according to Ryan Murphy. But in January 2020, FX renewed the show for an additional three seasons. That means there’s plenty more AHS coming! The spinoff series, American Horror Stories, premiered in July 2021 and returned for a second season in 2022. It is a weekly anthology series that tells a different horror story each episode. The cast includes Matt Bomer, Gavin Creel, Charles Melton, Dylan McDermott, and more.