‘AHS: 1984’s Billie Lourd: The End Of Season 9 Is Going To Be A ‘Blood Tsunami’

Blood has been spilled on ‘American Horror Story’ and it’s just the beginning. HL spoke EXCLUSIVELY with Billie Lourd about what’s to come, diving into the role of Montana, and more.

Camp Redwood has been the site of two blood-soaking massacres and the mayhem isn’t stopping any time soon. The site is about to be the location of the Camp Redwood Music Festival. People who have survived and died at Camp Redwood are ready to make this music festival the ultimate place for revenge. HollywoodLife spoke EXCLUSIVELY with Billie Lourd about what’s to come in the future episodes. Can we expect this season to get even bloodier? “Even more, it’s a blood ocean,” Billie told HollywoodLife at the American Horror Story 100th episode celebration on Oct. 26. “If the beginning is a bloodbath, then the end is a blood tsunami.”

Billie has totally embraced the character of Montana Duke, the former aerobics instructor (and now ghost) with a sharp tongue and a murderous streak. Billie opened up about what it’s been like playing such a fierce character. “First of all, her wardrobe is incredible,” Billie continued. “And I get to be the most insane version of myself I’ve ever been, which is really saying something because I’ve gotten to play a lot of insane characters. But Montana wins.”

AHS: 1984 marks Billie’s third season of American Horror Story. Becoming a part of the AHS family has meant so much to Billie. “It’s the biggest gift any gal could ever get learning from these incredible actors,” Billie said. “And being under Ryan Murphy’s wing has been the most incredible way to start my career. I couldn’t have asked for anything better. It’s so surreal and crazy. But just all of it. Sarah Paulson, Evan Peters, Kathy Bates, Angela Bassett. It’s the ultimate master class in acting that anybody could ever get. And I cannot thank Ryan enough for including me in his world. They’re my family for real. I know everybody always says that, but it’s real.”

American Horror Story is currently in its ninth season and was renewed for season 10. Billie revealed her favorite season is Asylum, which was the show’s second season. “The songs. That’s all I need to say. So epic! When you have songs in horror, I live for it,” Billie told HollywoodLife. AHS: 1984 airs Wednesdays at 10 p.m. on FX.