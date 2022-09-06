‘Luckiest Girl Alive’ Trailer: Mila Kunis’ Perfect Life Is Threatened By Past Secrets

In Netflix’s Luckiest Girl Alive, Ani FaNelli seems to have it all — or it’s just within her reach. She’s about to be an editor at The New York Times, and she’s about to get married to her perfect fiance. She’s not a sugar-coated woman, though. Ani has an “edge.”

However, she could easily lose it all. A documentary filmmaker comes to Ani asking questions about what happened at her prep school all those years ago. “Were you a hero, or an accomplice?” he asks. A former classmate also begins to make accusations against her.

She hasn’t told her fiance what happened, and her secrets could ruin their perfect relationship. “I’ve carried this horrible thing with me alone for years, and it’s built up this rage inside of me,” she tells him. “I don’t know what’s me and what part I invented.”

The film is based on Jessica Knoll’s bestselling 2015 novel of the same name. Jessica admitted to Tudum that she “never would have thought of” Mila Kunis for the role of Ani “on my own, but seeing her on set and seeing her perform some of these more controversial lines, [I realized] how easily it could have gone sideways if we’d had anyone else in that role. I don’t think anyone but Mila could have done it.”

The synopsis for the film reads, “Luckiest Girl Alive centers on Ani FaNelli, a sharp-tongued New Yorker who appears to have it all: a sought-after position at a glossy magazine, a killer wardrobe, and a dream Nantucket wedding on the horizon. But when the director of a crime documentary invites her to tell her side of the shocking incident that took place when she was a teenager at the prestigious Brentley School, Ani is forced to confront a dark truth that threatens to unravel her meticulously crafted life.”

Luckiest Girl Alive also stars Finn Wittrock, Chiara Aurelia, Scoot McNairy, Thomas Barbusca, Justine Lupe, Dalmar Abuzeid, Alex Barone, Carson MacCormac, with Jennifer Beals and Connie Britton. The film will be released October 7 on Netflix.