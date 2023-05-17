Fall TV 2023 Schedule: The Full Lineup Revealed

Most of the broadcast networks have released their fall 2023 TV schedules.

The 2023 writers’ strike has affected broadcast shows.

Mostly unscripted shows will air in the fall.

Television will be very different in the fall due to the ongoing writers’ strike. The strike led by the The Writers Guild of America began on May 2, and with no end in sight, broadcast networks have had to adjust their fall TV schedules. CBS, NBC, and ABC are mostly sidelining scripted shows for unscripted shows. That means new episodes of hit shows like Grey’s Anatomy and Abbott Elementary have been pushed back, with the networks focusing on airing reality shows like Survivor and Dancing with the Stars. Keep reading to find out the primetime fall 2023 TV schedule that’s been announced so far.

Monday

8 PM: The Neighborhood (CBS)

8 PM: The Voice (NBC)

8 PM: Dancing with the Stars (ABC)

830 PM: Bob ♥ Abishola (CBS)

9 PM: NCIS (CBS)

10 PM: NCIS: Hawai’i (CBS)

10 PM: The Irrational (NBC)

10 pm: The Golden Bachelor (ABC)

Tuesday

8 PM: FBI (CBS)

8 PM: Night Court (NBC)

8 PM: Celebrity Jeopardy! (ABC)

830 PM: Extended Family (NBC)

9 PM: FBI: International (CBS)

9 PM: The Voice (NBC)

9 PM: Bachelor in Paradise (ABC)

10 PM: FBI: Most Wanted (CBS)

10 PM: Quantum Leap (NBC)

Wednesday

8 PM: Survivor (CBS)

8 PM: Chicago Med (NBC)

8 PM: Judge Steve Harvey (ABC)

9 PM: Chicago Fire (NBC)

9 PM: Abbott Elementary (ABC, repeat)

930 PM: The Amazing Race (CBS)

930 PM: Abbott Elementary (ABC, repeat)

10 PM: Chicago P.D. (NBC)

10 PM: What Would You Do? (ABC)

Thursdsay

8 PM: Young Sheldon (CBS)

8 PM: Law & Order (NBC)

8 PM: Celebrity Wheel of Fortune (ABC)

830 PM: Ghosts (CBS)

9 PM: So Help Me Todd (CBS)

9 PM: Law & Order: SVU (NBC)

9 PM: Press Your Luck (ABC)

10 PM: ELSBETH (CBS)

10 PM: FOUND (NBC)

10 PM: The $100,000 Pyramid (ABC)

Friday

8 PM: S.W.A.T (CBS)

8 PM: The Wall (NBC)

8 PM: Shark Tank (ABC)

9 PM: Fire Country (CBS)

9 PM: Dateline NBC (NBC)

9 PM: 20/20 (ABC)

10 PM: Blue Bloods (CBS)

Sunday

7 PM: 60 Minutes (CBS)

7 PM: Football Night in America (NBC)

7 PM: America’s Funniest Home Videos (ABC)

8 PM: MATLOCK (CBS)

8 PM: The Wonderful World of Disney (ABC)

820 PM: NBC Sunday Night Football (NBC)

9 PM: The Equalizer (CBS)