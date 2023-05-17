Fall TV 2023 Schedule: The Full Lineup Revealed

Broadcast television has been majorly impacted by the ongoing writers' strike. Here's the primetime fall TV schedule that's been released so far.

By:
Reading Time: 2 minute
May 17, 2023 12:26PM EDT
DWTS
View gallery
Image Credit: ABC

  • Most of the broadcast networks have released their fall 2023 TV schedules.
  • The 2023 writers’ strike has affected broadcast shows.
  • Mostly unscripted shows will air in the fall.

Television will be very different in the fall due to the ongoing writers’ strike. The strike led by the The Writers Guild of America began on May 2, and with no end in sight, broadcast networks have had to adjust their fall TV schedules. CBS, NBC, and ABC are mostly sidelining scripted shows for unscripted shows. That means new episodes of hit shows like Grey’s Anatomy and Abbott Elementary have been pushed back, with the networks focusing on airing reality shows like Survivor and Dancing with the StarsKeep reading to find out the primetime fall 2023 TV schedule that’s been announced so far.

DWTS
Dancing with the Stars (Photo: ABC)

Monday

8 PM: The Neighborhood (CBS)
8 PM: The Voice (NBC)
8 PM: Dancing with the Stars (ABC)
830 PM: Bob ♥ Abishola (CBS)
9 PM: NCIS (CBS)
10 PM: NCIS: Hawai’i (CBS)
10 PM: The Irrational (NBC)
10 pm: The Golden Bachelor (ABC)

Tuesday

8 PM: FBI (CBS)
8 PM: Night Court (NBC)
 8 PMCelebrity Jeopardy! (ABC)
830 PM: Extended Family (NBC)
9 PM: FBI: International (CBS)
9 PM: The Voice (NBC)
9 PM: Bachelor in Paradise (ABC)
10 PM: FBI: Most Wanted (CBS)
10 PM: Quantum Leap (NBC)

The Voice
The Voice (Photo: NBC)

Wednesday

8 PM: Survivor (CBS)
8 PM: Chicago Med (NBC)
8 PM: Judge Steve Harvey (ABC)
9 PM: Chicago Fire (NBC)
9 PM: Abbott Elementary (ABC, repeat)
930 PM: The Amazing Race (CBS)
930 PM: Abbott Elementary (ABC, repeat)
10 PM: Chicago P.D. (NBC)
10 PM: What Would You Do? (ABC)

Survivor
Survivor (Photo: CBS)

Thursdsay

8 PM: Young Sheldon (CBS)
8 PM: Law & Order (NBC)
8 PM: Celebrity Wheel of Fortune (ABC)
830 PM: Ghosts (CBS)
9 PM: So Help Me Todd (CBS)
9 PM: Law & Order: SVU (NBC)
9 PM: Press Your Luck (ABC)
10 PM: ELSBETH (CBS)
10 PM: FOUND (NBC)
10 PM: The $100,000 Pyramid (ABC)

Ghosts
Ghosts (Photo: CBS)

Friday

8 PM: S.W.A.T (CBS)
8 PM: The Wall (NBC)
8 PM: Shark Tank (ABC)
9 PM: Fire Country (CBS)
9 PM: Dateline NBC (NBC)
9 PM: 20/20 (ABC)
10 PM: Blue Bloods (CBS)

Sunday

7 PM: 60 Minutes (CBS)
7 PM: Football Night in America (NBC)
7 PM: America’s Funniest Home Videos (ABC)
8 PM: MATLOCK (CBS)
8 PM: The Wonderful World of Disney (ABC)
820 PM: NBC Sunday Night Football (NBC)
9 PM: The Equalizer (CBS)

More From Our Partners

ad