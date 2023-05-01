‘Night Court’ Exclusive Preview: Abby Offers To Throw Dan The ‘Greatest Goodbye’ Party Ever

Say it ain’t so, Dan! John Larroquette’s iconic lawyer Dan Fielding is preparing to leave Judge Abby Stone’s (Melissa Rauch) night court for a new job! In this HollywoodLife exclusive preview of the May 2 episode of NBC’s Night Court, Abby reveals to her fiancé Rand, played by comedian Pete Holmes, that her public defender extraordinaire, Dan, will be relocating soon and that she wants to throw him a farewell party.

“Rand, Dan is leaving, but it’s because I helped him, gave his life new meaning, etc, etc.,” Abby jokes to Rand and Dan, as seen in the clip above. Rand follows up with a quip of his own, telling Dan, “I know we don’t know each other well, but Ill never forget the advice you gave me: Rand, your fly is down.” Without missing a beat, Dan takes a look at Rand’s crotch and replies, “Rand , your fly is down again.”

Even though Abby and Dan formed a tight bond after she took over her late father, Judge Harry Stones’, courtroom, Abby realizes there’s no stopping Dan from going after the professional career of his dreams. Her only course of action is to offer a goodbye soiree like no other!

“Well, its clear I won’t convince you not to go, just like there’s no way you’re gonna convince me not to throw you the greatest goodbye party this town has ever seen,” Abby exclaims to the hilarious disappointment of Dan. “You’re not taking off to the bayou, before we get a chance to say ‘bye you’,” she jokes, as the clip concludes.

The episode is Part One of a two-part season finale called “The Honorable Dan Fielding” and it’s sure to keep fans on their toes with such an old-school cliffhanger! Will Dan leave for greener pastures or will he stay to fight the good fight with the gang?!

Tune in to find out the final verdict when Night Court airs on Tuesday at 8pm ET/PT on NBC or when it streams on Peacock.