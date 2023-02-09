‘Ghosts’ Star Asher Grodman Reveals Who Should Play Trevor’s Brother & Hints At ‘More’ With Hetty (Exclusive)

After Trevor’s remains are found, his parents show up to walk the grounds of the haunted estate in the February 9 episode of Ghosts. Trevor discovers that his parents got divorced in the years after his disappearance, but they had problems long before Trevor died. HollywoodLife spoke EXCLUSIVELY with Ghosts star Asher Grodman about peeling back more layers of Trevor.

The episode didn’t feature any flashbacks of Trevor’s past, but viewers got to finally meet the people who raised him. “That fills out so much of the picture of where he came from and how he meets the world and then what his history is,” Asher said. “I love the dynamic between Trevor’s parents, Laraine Newman and Chip Zien, are amazing legends in their own right. I was thrilled when I heard that they were doing it.”

Asher noted that this Trevor-centric episode was “a moment where Trevor I think really does feel like a child in a more serious sense. Even though he’s spends most of the episode trying to get closure, or I should say trying to get reconciliation for his parents, he kind of ends up getting it for himself and getting some closure. That’s a fun little full circle.”

There is mention of Trevor’s brother Jeremy, who has yet to appear in the show. Asher called the nod to Trevor’s mysterious brother a “great little gem of writing.” The actor also has an idea of who he’d love to play his onscreen brother. “People have been asking me this, and I need to get a more robust list. The one on the top of my head who always came to mind immediately was Zach Braff because the last network television show that I watched was Scrubs,” Asher said. “It was when I was in high school. I planned my whole week around being able to be home on Tuesday nights in high school to watch Scrubs. I was so in love with it. I think having Zach would be amazing.”

Tara Reid also stopped by the manor to attend Trevor’s memorial. As Ghosts fans are all aware, the American Pie star is Trevor’s celebrity crush. “First of all, I think it’s so cool of Tara and a real testament to her and her sensibility that she’s down to mess around with us idiots. I remember when we first aired the pilot, which is like a year and a half ago now, and that little Tara Reid monologue that Trevor does was kind of making the rounds online. She retweeted it or quote-tweeted it and was like, ‘Oh, you guys are funny.’ I freaked out, and our showrunners just freaked out. They were like, ‘We had to get her on the show.’” And the rest is history!

One of the burning Ghosts questions floating around is: what’s next for Trevor and Hetty? There was that “Christmas dalliance,” but Hetty claims that night of passion was a one night thing. “There’s a lot more coming,” Asher said about Trevor and Hetty.

Asher revealed that before the first season was even filmed, he and Rebecca Wisocky both pitched the idea of a “sexual entanglement” between Hetty and the pantsless former stock broker. “They come from very similar worlds just 100 years apart where money, and there’s a hierarchy that leads to power and respect,” Asher told HollywoodLife. “But at the same time, they are so different. Trevor is pantless and very sexually liberated. Hetty is exploring, certainly not traditionally from that point of view, so putting these two together where like you can completely see them working together, reading a room in the same way, working to manipulate other people in pairing up in that in that kind of like little villainous play that they can have together, but then turning around immediately and just warring on each other. She’s tried to send me to hell. I’ve tried to destroy her parties and undermine her monopoly. These two butt heads so so much that it’s such a combustible and yet sexually charged and transactional relationship. There’s a lot of fun things to do with it.”

Since Trevor is a ghost and is forced to live out his afterlife in the exact outfit he died in, Trevor’s never going to have any pants. Asher admitted that he’s pretty much accustomed to a no-pants wardrobe. “I mean, there’s certainly days I’m like, I’d really just like to wear pants today. But for the most part, it’s a fun thing to do,” Asher said. “It also sets up his character so much because there are things that I can get away with, particularly some of sexist stuff and jokes because he’s already the most objectified person in the room. You can get away with a lot of stuff when you’re half naked. Whereas you really wouldn’t be able to if you had pants on. There’s some fun in that, and there’s some fun in the reversal of that. It certainly takes a village to keep CBS from turning into HBO.” Ghosts airs Thursdays on CBS.