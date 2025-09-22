Who Are Dwayne Johnson’s Kids? Meet The Rock’s Three Daughters

Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson is a global superstar thanks to his success as a wrestler, actor, and businessman. But beyond the ring and big-budget films, his greatest role is being a devoted father to his three daughters — Simone, Jasmine, and Tiana. He’s often spoken about how important being there for his girls is, telling People in 2021, “There’s nothing like the relationship between a father and his daughter. The most important thing I’ve learned about raising daughters is just … be there, how important that is.”

His eldest daughter, Simone (known in WWE as Ava Raine), made her televised debut on NXT on October 25, 2022, and has since grown her presence in WWE. Meanwhile, The Rock often shares sweet moments with his younger daughters, Jasmine and Tiana, whether it’s playful makeup sessions at home or cheering him on at major events. In 2024, all three of his daughters supported him when he reprised his role as Maui in Moana 2.

Find out more about Dwayne’s three daughters, from oldest to youngest here!

Simone Alexandra Johnson

Simone, born August 14, 2001, is the daughter Dwayne shares with his first wife, Dany Garcia. The former couple were married from 1997 to 2008, and Simone is their only child together. Like her dad, Simone has pursued a career in the spotlight, starting as an IMG model and becoming the first-ever Golden Globe Ambassador at the 2018 awards show.

She later followed directly in The Rock’s footsteps, signing with WWE to become a fourth-generation wrestler in the Johnson family. After recovering from a knee injury in 2020, Simone made her televised debut on NXT on October 25, 2022, under the ring name Ava Raine, revealing herself as a member of wrestler Joe Gacy’s faction, Schism.

“It means the world to me,” Simone said in a 2020 statement after signing her WWE contract at just 18 years old. “To know that my family has such a personal connection to wrestling is really special to me and I feel grateful to have the opportunity, not only to wrestle, but to carry on that legacy.”

Since then, Simone has continued to build her WWE career. In 2025, she played a visible role during the Heatwave event, where she announced that both the men’s and women’s WWE Speed Championships would officially be part of the NXT brand.

Most recently, Simone faced backlash online over a social media post made hours after the assassination of conservative activist Charlie Kirk. She reposted a message on X that read, “If you want people to have kind words when you pass, you should say kind things when you’re alive,” and added the comment, “And I’ll stand behind this. Be kind, now more than ever.” Many fans interpreted her post as a direct reference to Charlie’s death, sparking criticism and even calls for WWE to take action.

Jasmine Johnson

Jasmine, born December 16, 2015, is Dwayne’s second child, whom he shares with his second wife, Lauren Hashian. Although the little one has yet to make her debut on the screen, she did appear on the red carpet at her dad’s 2017 induction ceremony to the Hollywood Walk of Fame. Jasmine has made many adorable appearances on Dwayne’s Instagram page, like in August when the proud papa celebrated his youngster’s success in a horseback riding competition. “One proud daddy as my baby learns discipline, respect, focus and hard work with a smile,” the pro wrestler wrote, “setting a solid example for her baby sister, Tia[.]”

Jasmine continues to pop up in sweet moments on The Rock’s Instagram, from horseback riding competitions to playful at-home antics.

Tiana Jia Johnson

Dwayne and Lauren welcomed their youngest, Tiana, on April 17, 2018, officially tying the knot shortly thereafter on August 2019. Just like her older sister, Tiana is often seen on The Rock’s social media, making her charming appearances here and there in numerous pics and videos. “Blessed and proud to bring another strong girl into this world. Tiana Gia Johnson came into this world like a force of nature and mama labored and delivered like a true rockstar,” the Fate of the Furious star wrote on his Instagram for Tiana’s birth in 2018. “I was raised and surrounded by strong, loving women all my life, but after participating in baby Tia’s delivery, it’s hard to express the new level of love, respect and admiration I have for Lauren and all mamas and women out there.”

What a doting dad! If there ever was a perfect symbol of fatherhood, it would definitely be The Rock, setting a true example for dads everywhere. “I realized being a father is the greatest job I have ever had and the greatest job I will ever have,” Dwayne said on a new OWN series in December 2020. “I always wanted to be a great dad. I always wanted to give [my children] things that I felt I never got.”