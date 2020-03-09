Dwayne ‘The Rock’ Johnson Celebrates International Women’s Day With Sweet Pic Of Gorgeous Daughters

Dwayne ‘The Rock’ Johnson shared three posts showing his daughters on Instagram on International Women’s Day and wrote about their strength and his pride in the heartwarming captions.

Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson, 47, may be known for his tough persona but he’s a total softie when it comes to his daughters! The former professional wrestler took to Instagram on Mar. 8, International Women’s Day, to give the cutest shout-out to his three daughters when posting pics and video and it was so incredible to see!

In one pic, he can be seen hugging his oldest daughter, Simone, 18, from the back as the two look up at a WrestleMania sign in an empty venue. “Respect the ground you walk, protect the name you carry and blaze your own @wwenxt @wwe path Proud of you and as you go down the road, I’ll always have your back,” he captioned the snapshot.

In his second pic, he can be seen smiling as he holds his second oldest daughter Jasmine, 4. “Pōmaikaʻi

Blessed, strong and the world will hear from you one day. #internationalwomensday #fatherdaughter #jasminej,” the caption read. His last post, which was a video, showed him holding and talking to his youngest daughter, Tiana, 1. He’s teaching her how to call herself “pretty” and “awesome” in the video and at one point, even jokingly teaches her to say, “Daddy’s the best.” “The world will one day hear from you too, my strong little love. And I can’t promise you I’ll love you for the rest of your life, but you have my word I’ll love and protect you for the rest of mine. #internationalwomensday #fatherdaughter #tiaj,” his caption for the clip read.

Dwayne’s posts to his little ladies were truly some of his most memorable and prove how much of a doting dad he is! He also posted about the other important woman in his life, his aunt Dorothy, with a pic that showed him lovingly kissing her on the cheek. “Sugar time! Lovely Sunday visit this afternoon, when one of my favorites, Aunt Dorothy (the pride of Macon, GA) drove up with the family to spend a little time with us. 89 years young and still handling business like a boss. What a life. She blessed us today with her presence. #internationalwomensday #prideofmacon #auntdotty,” he captioned the pic.