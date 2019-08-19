Lauren Hashian: 5 Things To Know About The Rock’s Gorgeous Wife

Congratulations! Dwayne Johnson is a married man. The ‘Hobbs & Shaw’ star tied the knot with Lauren Hashian. While ‘Fast & Furious’ and WWE fans celebrate, get the scoop on the new ‘Mrs. The Rock.’

“We do. August 18th, 2019. Hawaii. Pōmaikaʻi (blessed),” Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson, 47, captioned the Aug. 19 Instagram post that told the world he and longtime girlfriend, Lauren Hashian, 34, were now married. Against a breathtaking Hawaiian backdrop, the couple minted their matrimony with a sweet kiss. Considering that these two have been together for over a decade, this marriage was a long time in the making. As Dwayne and the new “Mrs. Johnson” bask in the wedded bliss, here’s what you need to know about Lauren.

1. She has been dating The Rock since 2007. Despite The Rock being a prolific Instagram user (there’s a reason he has 154 million followers), there are some things he doesn’t often share with the public – specifically, details about his relationship. He finally opened up about his relationship to Esquire in 2015. “I’ve lived with my longtime girlfriend, Lauren Hashian, going on, like, eight, nine years now. She’s a singer-songwriter. We spend a lot of time with my daughter in Florida, Simone… ”

“We do these stories, and we talk so much about the business end, the success end, but then Lauren isn’t mentioned, and my daughter isn’t mentioned,” he added. “I always like making sure we find the balance and my home life is in there and Lauren Hashian is in there and my daughter is in there. …You gotta get the better half in there. With all the cool shit and success that I’ve been lucky enough to get? That doesn’t happen unless the home life is solid.”

2. She and The Rock have two children together. The daughter Dwayne mentioned above – 18-year-old Simone – comes from his ex-wife and business partner Dany Garcia. The Rock and Lauren have two children of their own. They welcomed Jasmine, 3, in 2015, and Lauren gave birth to Tiana in 2018.

3. The wife of The Rock comes from rock n’ roll. Lauren grew up in Lynwood, Massachusetts, which make a lot of sense when you realize that her father was the drummer for the classic rock band, Boston. Lauren’s dad (and The Rock’s new father-in-law) was John “Sib” Hashian, who replaced the band’s original drummer, Jim Masedea, in 1975. Sadly, Sib passed away in 2017.

4. Love was part of the “plan” for these two… The couple met while The Rock was filming his 2006 flick, The Game Plan in the Boston area. At the time, The Rock was married to his first wife. After he and Dany divorced in 2007, The Rock and Lauren reportedly started dating.

5. …but marriage wasn’t? Just a year ago, The Rock said that he wasn’t in a rush to put a ring on Lauren’s finger. “I just refer to her as my wife all the time. So a lot of people are like, ‘Oh, did you get married?’ ” he told Entertainment Tonight while promoting his 2018 film, Skyscraper. “I’m like, ‘No. Easy. Don’t rush big daddy.'” Well, after 12 years of dating and welcoming two beautiful daughters together, it seemed that the time was right for The Rock to say, “I do.”