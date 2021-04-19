The Rock’s Daughter Freaks Out Over Message From ‘Aquaman’s Jason Momoa On 3rd Birthday

In honor of Dwayne ‘The Rock’ Johnson’s daughter, Tia Giana, turning 3, the young girl got a special present — a video from her favorite superhero – Jason Momoa!

“Happy Birthday to my sweetest lil’ Tia Giana [Johnson],” Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson posted to Instagram on Sunday (Apr. 18.) “Loving, kind, tenacious and tough (like your mama;) and my greatest joy is being your daddy. I always, ‘got you.’ Now that she’s finally starting to understand that daddy is Maui from MOANA, she has one very important question — ‘Daddy, do you know Aquaman?’” It turns out that yes, Dwayne, 48, does know Aquaman because he got the King of Atlantis, aka Jason Momoa, to deliver a special message to Tia for her birthday!”

In the message, Jason, 41, said he couldn’t wait until Tia and her sister, Jasmine “Jazzy” Johnson, 5, can all hang out “and maybe go rock climbing, and maybe surfing” with him and his kids, Nakoa-Wolf, 12, and Lola, 13. Jason apologized that he (or Aquaman) couldn’t be there in person to celebrate, but he still wished Tia a happy birthday. “I had to make the call…it’s what daddy’s do,” the Rock captioned the video. “I can’t thank my brother [Jason] enough for making this adoring 3-year-old’s birthday the best EVER. Her reaction is priceless and what it’s all about. I love you back, so, and this kind of stuff will ALWAYS be the best part of our fame. You epitomize one of my favorite quotes, ‘It’s nice to be important, but it’s more important to be nice.’ Thanks for having my back – I’ll always have yours.”

Jason’s message was the end of an Aquaman-filled birthday party. “For Tia’s birthday, she insisted Aquaman join us for breakfast — and then after we eat, she asked daddy to draw Aquaman so she can FRAME IT and hang it up in her room,” wrote The Rock. This came after Tia and Dwayne watched Aquaman together. “Who’s cooler – Daddy or—” Dwayne began to ask before Tia responded, “Aquaman.”

Dwayne Johnson achieved superhero status in the middle of the WWE ring as The Rock. He also has proved to be superhuman in action movies like Rampage, Skyscraper, San Andreas, and both the Jumanji and Fast & Furious franchises. However, he won’t be a legit movie superhero until 2022, when he joins the DC cinematic universe as Black Adam in the film of the same name. The Rock even teased a clash between Black Adam and Aquaman in his daughter’s birthday videos.

“Black Adam’s gonna hand out a fresh Aqua Ass Whuppin’ if this disrespect keeps up,” he wrote.