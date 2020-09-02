Watch
The Rock Reveals That His Wife & 2 Young Children All Had Coronavirus: 'I Wish It Was Only Me'

Coronavirus doesn’t discriminate in who it infects. And to further prove that point, The Rock shared the heartbreaking news that his family all tested positive.

Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson, 48, took to Instagram to post a video in which he revealed that he, his wife Lauren, 35, and their two young daughters Jasmine, 4, and Tiana, 2, have all been diagnosed with COVID-19 aka the coronavirus. The actor could be seen wearing a black zip-up hoodie in the clip as he was standing and talking about his experience with the highly contagious virus and offered words of caution to his followers as well. “I can tell you that this has been one of the most challenging and difficult things we’ve ever had to endure as a family and for me personally,” he began in the video, right after he assured everyone that they are all “good” now.

“And I’ve gone through some doozies in the past…I’ve gotten my a** kicked a little bit in the past…but testing positive for COVID-19 was much different than overcoming nasty injuries or being evicted or even being broke, which I have been a few times,” he continued. The loving dad went on to explain that despite the difficulties the virus brought to his family, he feels fortunate that his daughters didn’t have many symptoms.

“Our babies, Jazzy and Tia, it was they had a little sore throat the first couple of days but other than that they bounced back,” he explained. “Lauren and I…it was a little bit different…We had a rough go, but we got through it.”

Dwayne went on to reveal that he and his family caught the virus through “very close family friends” who they “love and trust” but they are no longer contagious. He also cautioned others by telling them to make sure to get tested before hanging out with anyone, even those they’re close to, and offered advice on how to stay healthy. “One of the things we can all do is just everything we can to boost our immune system —antioxidants, taking our vitamins, staying hydrated,” he said while also explaining that he had spoken to several top doctors about COVID-19. “It goes back to one of the philosophies I have: my own two hands. We’re going to control the controllables.”

He ended the honest video by wishing his fans well and reminding them to take care of themselves and others. “It’s the right thing to do when it comes to protecting other people, again your fellow human beings as well,” he said. “I am not a politician, I am a man though who cares about my family deeply and will do everything I can to protect them but also I care about all you guys. Stay healthy my friends.”