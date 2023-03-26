Dwayne Johnson Gets Hilarious Beauty Makeover From Daughters Jasmine, 7 & Tiana, 4: Watch

Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson had quite the day of self-care when his two young daughters gave him a beauty makeover! The Black Adam star, 50, took to his Instagram on Saturday, March 25 to share the most adorable video of Jasmine, 7, and Tiana, 4, giving their dad a fresh new look! Of course, it didn’t exactly go as planned. Rocking a face and head full of pink lipstick, Dwayne captioned the clip, in part, “Make me handsome.” Check The Rock out in all his pink glory, below!

In the video, Jasmine and Tiana are seen crawling all over their humongous father, who is sitting patiently in a chair, as they scrambled to get as many cosmetics on his face as possible! Apparently, they didn’t have enough, as Tiana suddenly took off running and shouted, “Daddy, I’m going to get more makeup!” Dwayne, looking like he just lost a pro wrestling match, hilariously sighed, “I don’t need more makeup, I think I’m good.”

The action star, who shares Jasmine and Tiana with wife Lauren Hashian, gave a rundown of how the beauty tutorial unfolded in the video’s caption. “Daddy can we give you a makeover,” he began. “No baby, daddy has a zoom meeting in 10min. PLEASE it’ll be quick! Ok, but make it quick but only do my nails and make me look handsome.”

The fallout from the makeover was hilarious, according to Dwayne’s caption. “* zoom meeting canceled.* my two tornadoes point and laugh uncontrollably with no mercy judgement.* I spend an hour TRYING to scrub lipstick off my head and face – unbeknownst to me – this s*** stains the skin 💄🤣”

Then, in an awe-inducing note, he added, “Hey they’ll be a time down the road when this stuff won’t matter to them anymore, so sign me up – daddy’s in: 🙋🏽‍♂️ #MaybeIDoNeedBlender?” The Rock is truly a super dad!

And he’s grateful to have a chance to play that role three times over, as he also shares daughter Simone, born August 14, 2001, with his first wife, Dany Garcia. “There’s nothing like the relationship between a father and his daughter,” he told People on Father’s Day. “The most important thing I’ve learned about raising daughters is just …be there, how important that is.”