‘Dutton Ranch’ Filming Locations: Where the ‘Yellowstone’ Spinoff Was Filmed

Image Credit: Emerson Miller/Paramount+

The Yellowstone universe continues to grow with Dutton Ranch, the latest spinoff from creator Taylor Sheridan. The series follows fan-favorite couple Beth Dutton (Kelly Reilly) and Rip Wheeler (Cole Hauser) as they begin a new chapter away from the Yellowstone ranch, bringing viewers to a fresh setting while staying connected to the beloved franchise. With stunning scenery playing a major role in the show, many fans are wondering where Dutton Ranch was filmed.

Find out more about the series’ filming locations and how it fits into the larger Yellowstone universe below.

How to Watch Dutton Ranch Episodes

Dutton Ranch airs on Paramount Network and is also available to stream on Paramount+. New episodes are released weekly on Fridays through the Season 1 finale. Viewers can also watch the series through live TV streaming services that carry Paramount Network.

Where Was Dutton Ranch Filmed?

Although Dutton Ranch follows Beth Dutton and Rip Wheeler as they start a new life in Texas, the series was filmed in both Montana and Texas. Most of the production took place in North Texas, with filming locations including Ferris, Weatherford, Fort Worth, Boyd, Cleburne, Mineral Wells and Dallas. The fictional town of Rio Paloma was primarily brought to life through filming in Ferris, while the Edwards Ranch was portrayed by the real-life Saunders Ranch in Weatherford.

The city of Ferris played a particularly important role in production, with local officials embracing the attention the show brought to the area. “We absolutely thought it would bring some name recognition, some notoriety to the city,” Ferris City Manager Brooks Williams told the Fort Worth Star-Telegram. “We are a town that has been sleepy and small, but we are a town that is absolutely growing, and we have a lot to offer.”

What Other Yellowstone Spinoffs Are There?

Dutton Ranch joins a growing list of Yellowstone spinoffs created by Taylor Sheridan. The franchise also includes 1883, starring Tim McGraw, Faith Hill and Sam Elliott; 1923, led by Harrison Ford and Helen Mirren; The Madison, starring Michelle Pfeiffer; and Marshals, which follows Luke Grimes‘ character, Kayce Dutton.