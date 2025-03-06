‘1923’ Season 3: Was the Paramount+ Series Renewed for Another Season?

Image Credit: Trae Patton/Paramount+

The popular Yellowstone spinoff 1923 has kept fans hanging on the edge of their seats throughout each episode. Now that season 2 premiered earlier this year, viewers have already wondered about a possible third season. So, will there actually be a season 3 of 1923?

How to Watch 1923

All season 1 and 2 episodes of 1923 are available to stream on Paramount+.

Who Is in the 1923 Cast?

The main cast of 1923 includes Helen Mirren as Cara Dutton, Harrison Ford as Jacob Dutton, Brandon Sklenar as Spencer Dutton, Julia Schlaepfer as Alexandra, Jerome Flynn as Banner Creighton, Darren Mann as Jack Dutton, Isabel May as Elsa Dutton, Brian Geraghty as Zane Davis, Aminah Nieves as Teonna Rainwater, Michelle Randolph as Elizabeth Strafford and Timothy Dalton as Donald Whitfield.

Previously, late actor Cole Brings Plenty played the role of Pete Plenty Clouds in season 1. Following his death in April 2024, the character was recast with Jeremy Gauna playing the role.

Will There Be a Season 3 of 1923?

Paramount has not confirmed or denied a series renewal for 1923. However, the network still has not announced a season 3 confirmation, and it might be unlikely. In 2024, series star Brandon told The Hollywood Reporter that season 2 would be the last for the show.

“It’s bookend. It’s still limited, but I think of it as one piece — there’s just a split in the middle, but it’s all one piece,” Brandon told the outlet at the time, before adding, “It will conclude.”

During a separate interview with Forbes at the time, Brandon discussed reading the finale of the show, admitting that he’s “kind of known” how the series would conclude “since day one.”

“It’s so hard for me to not give away spoilers,” the actor teased. “I do get plenty of Helen and Harrison time, and it’s going to be special. I mean, the finale of the series is probably one of the best things I’ve read in my life. I’ve kind of known how it was going to end since day one — [showrunner] Taylor [Sheridan] kind of told me. I knew the full arc of Spencer from day one, so in shooting part one, [you’re] mindful of where he needs to go. I’m really excited.”

Other Yellowstone Spinoffs to Watch

Apart from 1923, the Yellowstone universe is expanding with other prequel, sequel and other spinoff series. Fans can watch 1883 on Paramount+, and an upcoming series tentatively titled The Madison was in production in 2024.