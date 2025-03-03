Does Elizabeth Die in ‘1923’? Spoilers From Season 2 Episode 2

Image Credit: Trae Patton/Paramount+

Season 2 of 1923 kicked off in February 2025, and as usual, the ride has been nothing short of dramatic. After episode 1 honored the show’s late cast member, Cole Brings Plenty, episode 2 raised the stakes on a separate character following a wolf attack: Elizabeth, played by actress Michelle Randolph. Her fate is up in the air during the final moments of the second episode. So, does Elizabeth die at the end of episode 2?

Below, Hollywood Life has more details from episode 2! (Warning: spoilers ahead from 1923 season 2 episode 2)

How to Watch 1923 Season 2

All episodes of 1923 are available to stream on Paramount+ unlike the original series Yellowstone, which only aired on Paramount Network cable channels. Each new episode of 1923‘s second season drops weekly on Sundays via Paramount+.

What Happens in 1923 Season 2 Episode 2?

The core of season 2 episode 2, titled “The Rapist is Winter,” is the unforgiving frigid cold. The episode’s synopsis reads, “Things get contentious at the courthouse; Spencer stays in Galveston longer than he desires; Mother Nature makes her presence known.”

Does Elizabeth Die in 1923?

Elizabeth is bitten by a wolf during the episode, leaving her fate in question. Though she is treated by a doctor and a nurse for rabies, the episode’s final minutes tease a possible cruel death for the character.

At some point in the evening, Elizabeth goes upstairs to her room, while the nurse chooses to sleep on the couch in the living room. Later on, Cara (played by Helen Mirren) hears a scream, and at first, it appears that Elizabeth could have been attacked by the wolf again.

However, Elizabeth does not die in episode 2 of season 2. Since she goes upstairs for the night and the nurse chooses to stay downstairs, the nurse is mauled by the wolf, and Elizabeth is spared.

What Happened to Zane in 1923?

During the first season of 1923, Zane (played by Brian Geraghty) was beaten, and his family’s fate was left on a cliffhanger. His wife, Alice (played by Joy Osmanski) was imprisoned. Season 2 episode 2 gives fans an update on their lives, revealing that Zane’s traumatic head injury still has not received the necessary medical attention, Alice is still trapped, and their children have been remanded to the custody of the state.