How Did Pete From ‘1923’ Die? Cole Brings Plenty’s Death

Image Credit: Emerson Miller/Paramount+

Season 2 of 1923 started with an “in memoriam” note dedicated to its late cast member Cole Brings Plenty, who died at the age of 27 last year. Plenty played the role of Pete Plenty Clouds during season 1. As fans grapple with the mystery surrounding Plenty’s death, many want to learn more about him, including his career and how he died.

Below, learn more about Plenty and what we know about his tragic death.

Who Is Cole Brings Plenty?

Plenty was known for his credits in The Tell Tale of Jim Bridger and Into the Wild Frontier before being cast in 1923, according to his IMDB page.

Per ICT News, Plenty was a Mniconju Lakota actor from the Cheyenne River Reservation in South Dakota.

How Did Pete From 1923 Die?

When Plenty was found dead by police, authorities reported that they did not suspect foul play. A Johnson County judge sealed all court documents that are associated with Plenty’s death, according to The Kansas City Star. The Sheriff’s Office noted in an email that it would not disclose any more information about the case, per the Plenty’s family’s request, the publication reported.

Plenty’s cause of death is still unclear. In March 2024, his family filed a missing persons report following an alleged domestic violence incident. His body was found a week later near an unoccupied vehicle in Kansas City, Missouri.

Lawrence Kansas Police Chief Rich Lockhart called Plenty’s case “tragic” for “everyone involved” while noting that the police department “worked very hard to investigate the incidents and worked very hard to find Cole.”

“None of us could have imagined this outcome,” Lockhart said in a public statement. “I learned through this series of events that our police department must work harder to increase trust with our Native American community members. Through meeting with Cole’s family members and members of our Native American community, I clearly see that we are not where we need to be in partnering with a community that is very important to Lawrence’s history and to its current culture. This sad series of events has been shared around the world. It’s my hope that future bridges we build and partnerships we form between our Native American community and our police department will create a relationship that will not only increase trust and understanding, but will also be a model for other communities.”

Who Replaced Pete in 1923?

Plenty’s friend and fellow Yellowstone universe actor Jeremy Gauna, stepped into the role of Clouds. Showrunner Taylor Sheridan recast the role before filming took place in July 2024 for 1923‘s second season.

Before season 2 premiered in February 2025, Gauna opened up to the Los Angeles Times about the responsibility he carried in honoring Plenty.

“I’m not doing it for anything other than just to make sure that everyone remembers and honors him,” Gauna insisted. “I understand that it’s my purpose. Some people might not fully grasp that, but I completely have, and Cole has been with me throughout the entire process.”