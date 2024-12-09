‘1923’ Season 2: ‘Yellowstone’ Prequel Release Date, Cast & More to Know

Image Credit: Christopher Saunders/Paramount+

As Yellowstone nears the end of its fifth and final season, its prequel series 1923 is finally coming back! Season 2 of the spinoff will return in early 2025, and we’ve got all the details on how to watch it, who will be in the cast and more.

Season 1 of 1923 ended in heartbreak, which actor Brandon Sklenar pointed out would change the “tone” of the show in season 2.

“All I know about part two is that I’m certain there’s going to be a shift in the tone, just for Spencer and the show itself,” Brandon The Hollywood Reporter in 2023. “The stakes all around have been raised to a new level [for season 2], and the pain and the guilt that he’s carrying into this next part is going to shape him into a version of himself that we haven’t seen yet. If I can speculate as the character, I could see it going there. And then, hopefully, he carries that home and is able to realize his purpose in terms of fighting for his family and saving the ranch.”

Hollywood Life has all the details on 1923‘s second season, below!

1923 Season 2 Release Date

Season 2 of 1923 will premiere on February 23, 2025.

Where to Watch the 1923 TV Series

Fans can stream seasons 1 and 2 of 1923 on Paramount+. Season 2 is exclusively premiering on the streaming platform.

Who Is in the 1923 Season 2 Cast?

The main cast of 1923 — Harrison Ford, Helen Mirren and Brandon Sklenar — are expected to reprise their roles in season 2. Harris plays Jacob Dutton alongside Helen’s Cara Dutton and Brandon’s Spencer Dutton.

A new face was cast as a series regular for season 2: actress Jennifer Carpenter, who will play the role of Mamie Fossett.

What Are All the Yellowstone Spinoffs?

So far, the only spinoff shows of the highly acclaimed Yellowstone series are 1883 and 1923. However, two additional spinoffs are reportedly in the works. One season was ordered for 1944, and one season was ordered for The Madison (which was formerly titled 2024), according to The Hollywood Reporter.