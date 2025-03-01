Who Is Cole Brings Plenty? What Happened to the ‘1923’ Actor Who Died

Image Credit: Emerson Miller/Paramount+

Season 2 of 1923 pays tribute to its cast member Cole Brings Plenty. Known for playing the role of Pete Plenty Clouds, the late 27-year-old actor died just three months before filming resumed for the Yellowstone prequel’s second season. After episode 1 of season 2 opened with an “in memoriam” note, fans wanted to learn more about Plenty and his mysterious death.

Honoring Plenty is his friend and fellow actor Jeremy Gauna, whom showrunner Taylor Sheridan chose to fill Plenty’s shoes. Gauna opened up to the Los Angeles Times about the difficult responsibility in playing the character and paying tribute to Plenty. Moreover, Gauna pointed out that he has an onus to portray Indigenous people accurately on screen.

“Without these stories being told, history could repeat itself,” Gauna said, adding, “And we definitely do not need to regress. We need to progress. We need to grow. We need to be better all the way around, throughout humanity and just in general. All I can say is that everyone has their story. Until we all get the opportunity to hear everybody’s story, it’s going to be difficult for everybody to understand others’ lessons if they don’t take the time to learn it.”

Learn more about Plenty, his 1923 character, career and death below.

Cole Brings Plenty’s Film Credits

Before 1923, Plenty also starred in The Tell Tale of Jim Bridger and Into the Wild Frontier, per his IMDB page.

Cole Brings Plenty’s Cause of Death Was Sealed by a Judge

According to The Kansas City Star, a Johnson County judge sealed court documents associated with Plenty’s mysterious death. The Sheriff’s Office noted in an email that it would not release additional information about the case at the request of Plenty’s family, the publication reported.

When Plenty was found dead, authorities reported that they did not suspect foul play.

Cole Brings Plenty Was Reported Missing Before His Death

In March 2024, Plenty’s family reported that he was missing. Shortly thereafter, he was found dead near an unoccupied vehicle.

The Lawrence Kansas Police Chief Rich Lockhart called the case “tragic” at the time “for everyone involved.” He also noted that the police department “worked very hard to investigate the incidents and worked very hard to find Cole.”

“None of us could have imagined this outcome,” Lockhart insisted, according to the public statement. “I learned through this series of events that our police department must work harder to increase trust with our Native American community members. Through meeting with Cole’s family members and members of our Native American community, I clearly see that we are not where we need to be in partnering with a community that is very important to Lawrence’s history and to its current culture. This sad series of events has been shared around the world. It’s my hope that future bridges we build and partnerships we form between our Native American community and our police department will create a relationship that will not only increase trust and understanding, but will also be a model for other communities.”

Cole Brings Plenty Was Friends With 1923‘s Jeremy Gauna

Gauna, who replaced Plenty in the role of Pete Plenty Clouds in 1923, spoke with the Los Angeles Times upon the release of season 2. The 1883 actor revealed that he and Plenty were “closed friends, and it all started through social media.” Furthermore, Gauna was acquainted with Plenty’s family.

“We would talk on a daily basis,” Gauna pointed out. “I would hear his struggles in life and hear the joy about what was to come with 1923. He was so pumped for this role. He couldn’t believe he was going to be in every episode.”

While it was “tough” to fill in for Plenty on set, Gauna noted that he did not assume the role “for the accolades,” adding, “I’m not doing it for anything other than just to make sure that everyone remembers and honors him. I understand that it’s my purpose. Some people might not fully grasp that, but I completely have, and Cole has been with me throughout the entire process.”