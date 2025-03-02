What Time Is ‘1923’ on Tonight? Air Time for Season 2 Episodes

Image Credit: Christopher Saunders/Paramount+

Yellowstone might be over, but its spinoffs and prequels certainly aren’t! Now that we’re in season 2 of the Harrison Ford and Helen Mirren-led 1923, the fan base is eager to find out what happens with the Dutton family tree. Season 2, episode 1, premiered on February 23, 2025. But what time can everyone watch each season 2 episode?

Below, we’ve got all the info you need on 1923‘s second season!

Where to Watch 1923

All episodes of 1923 exclusively air on Paramount+. So, if you haven’t already, subscribe to the streaming platform to watch the show.

What Time Is 1923 on Tonight?

As long as it’s a Sunday, each season 2 episode of 1923 drops on Paramount+ at midnight ET.

What Actor Died in 1923?

Cole Brings Plenty, who played Pete Plenty Clouds in 1923, was found dead in April 2024 in Kansas City, Missouri. He was 27. Plenty’s family had filed a missing persons report the month prior following an alleged domestic violence incident, according to the Los Angeles Times. A cause of death has not been revealed in the case.

Actor Jeremy Gauna replaced Plenty in the role as Pete Plenty Clouds. Gauna has been seen in the other Yellowstone spinoff 1883 in addition to American Primeval, The Last Son and The Harbinger. While speaking with the Los Angeles Times in 2025, Gauna revealed that he and Plenty were “close friends, and it all started through social media.”

“We would talk on a daily basis,” Gauna said about Plenty. “I would hear his struggles in life and hear the joy about what was to come with 1923. He was so pumped for this role. He couldn’t believe he was going to be in every episode. It’s tough to wrap your head around the way things are now.”

Gauna also recalled the moment he was offered Plenty’s role, calling it a “a very difficult call to receive, but it was also bittersweet.”

“I also got to honor my really good friend and his family,” Gauna pointed out before emphasizing that he understood the responsibility he had in paying tribute to Plenty. “I’m not doing it for the accolades. I’m not doing it for anything other than just to make sure that everyone remembers and honors him. I understand that it’s my purpose. Some people might not fully grasp that, but I completely have, and Cole has been with me throughout the entire process.”

Is There a Season 3 of 1923?

Series star Brandon Sklenar told The Hollywood Reporter in 2024 that season 2 of 1923 would be its last. “It’s bookend. It’s still limited, but I think of it as one piece — there’s just a split in the middle, but it’s all one piece. It will conclude,” the actor said.

However, Paramount has not confirmed whether or not the second season is the final one.