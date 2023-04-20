Brandon Sklenar: 5 Things To Know About The ‘1923’ Star Playing Atlas In ‘It Ends With Us’

Brandon will play Atlas Corrigan in the It Ends With Us movie.

Brandon had his breakout role in 1923.

The actor is from New Jersey.

Talk about perfect casting. Brandon Sklenar is joining the cast of It Ends With Us in the key role of Atlas Corrigan. The film is based on Colleen Hoover’s bestselling novel of the same name.

If you haven’t watched 1923 yet (get on that), you might be wondering: who is Brandon Sklenar? The 31-year-old is one of Hollywood’s newest rising stars. Here’s what you need to know about Brandon.

1. Brandon is playing Atlas Corrigan.

Brandon’s casting was revealed by Deadline on April 20. Director Justin Baldoni, who is also playing Ryle Kincaid, confirmed the news by sharing on Instagram, “Ladies and gentleman… meet your #Atlas @brandonsklenar.” It Ends With Us follows Lily Bloom, who will be played by Blake Lively, as she meets neurosurgeon Ryle Kincaid and believes she’s found the love of her life. However, the relationship begins to crumble as Ryle’s true nature is revealed and Lily’s first love, Atlas Corrigan, comes back into her life. As of April 2023, the movie hasn’t started filming yet.

2. Brandon is best known for playing Spencer Dutton.

Brandon rose to fame with his breakout role in the Yellowstone spinoff 1923. He stars as fan favorite Spencer Dutton, the brooding and adventurous youngest son of James and Margaret Dutton. The critically-acclaimed series became a hit for Paramount+, and 1923 has already been renewed for season 2.

3. Brandon is from New Jersey.

Brandon grew up in northern New Jersey. In an interview with Esquire, he said he was a “lone wolf” in his early years. “I’d go to school in a character for two weeks,” he said. “No joke. I’d have an English accent, or I’d just make up words and languages, and entertain myself that way. I got pretty good at it.”

4. Brandon had “social anxiety” as a kid.

The 1923 star admitted that he was drawn to becoming an actor early on in his life. “I had a lot of social anxiety when I was a little kid—and I had severe dyslexia and a really bad stutter,” he revealed. “I probably used that in some way to try to fit in. And in doing so, you didn’t fit in at all, because you’re just this weird kid who’s pretending to be somebody else. ”

5. Brandon had a connection to Harrison Ford prior to 1923.

Brandon revealed that he did audition to play a young Han Solo in Solo: A Star Wars Story in an interview with The Hollywood Reporter. “When I showed up to that one, I was a little worse for wear, and there were a couple hundred guys there, if I remember correctly. It was a funny experience,” he said. Harrison Ford originated the role of Han Solo in Star Wars, and now Brandon plays the actor’s nephew in 1923. Small world!