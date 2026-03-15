‘The Madison’ Season 1 Episodes: How Many There Are, Release Dates & More

Image Credit: Emerson Miller/Paramount+

The Madison is the latest series from Taylor Sheridan, expanding the world of the hit Western franchise that began with Yellowstone. The drama follows a wealthy family from New York City who relocate to Montana’s scenic Madison River Valley after a devastating tragedy, forcing them to rebuild their lives in an unfamiliar place.

Led by a star-studded cast that includes Michelle Pfeiffer and Kurt Russell, the series explores grief, family dynamics and the search for a fresh start against the backdrop of the American West. As viewers dive into the new Paramount+ show, many are wondering what The Madison is about, who stars in the cast and how many episodes are in season 1.

Below, Hollywood Life has everything to know about The Madison, including its plot, cast and episode guide.

What Is The Madison About?

The Madison is a drama series created by Sheridan that follows the wealthy Clyburn family, who move from New York City to Montana’s Madison River Valley after a devastating personal tragedy. The relocation forces them to confront grief, family tensions, and a completely different lifestyle in rural America.

The story largely centers on matriarch Stacy Clyburn, played by Pfeiffer, as she tries to rebuild her life and keep her family together while adjusting to their new life in Montana.

Pfeiffer previously opened up about what drew her to the project after speaking with Sheridan about the series’ concept. “He explained, conceptually, the arc of the story and my character. And I was really intrigued by this rich socialite New York family going to Montana and trying to figure that out,” she said in an interview with TheWrap. “Then I went away and thought about it and realized I wasn’t going to get anything on paper. I was going to have to, sight unseen, commit or not. It was a big leap of faith.”

Who Is in The Madison Cast?

The Paramount+ series features a large ensemble cast led by two major stars:

Michelle Pfeiffer as Stacy Clyburn

Kurt Russell as Preston Clyburn

Beau Garrett as Abigail Reese

Patrick J. Adams as Russell McIntosh

Elle Chapman as Paige McIntosh

Amiah Miller as Bridgette Reese

Alaina Pollack as Macy Reese

Ben Schnetzer as Van Davis

Kevin Zegers as Cade Harris

Rebecca Spence as Liliana Weeks

Matthew Fox as Paul Clyburn

The series also features guest appearances from actors, including Will Arnett.

How Many Episodes Are in The Madison Season 1?

Season 1 has six episodes total. The first three premiered March 14, 2026, and the remaining three drop March 21, 2026, on Paramount+.

The Madison Season 1 Episode Guide

Here’s the full episode list for the first season: