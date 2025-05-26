‘Duck Dynasty’ Cast’s Net Worths: See Each Star’s Fortune

Image Credit: WireImage

With family, there’s always differences, but what about finances? The cast members of Duck Dynasty have collectively increased their earnings over the years after their duck-calling business became a global hit and in the reality TV world. The Robertsons, however, have tried different business ventures over the years, which helped increase their net worths and total fortune.

Below, Hollywood Life has gathered some of the Robertson family members’ total fortunes, according to Celebrity Net Worth.

Si Robertson

Si Robertson has a net worth of $8 million. He made his fortune alongside the rest of his family while also delving into his own business ventures. Si published his books Si-cology 1: Tales and Wisdom from Duck Dynasty’s Favorite Uncle, Uncle Si the Christmas Elf: Work Hard, Nap Hard and Si-renity: How I Stay Calm and Keep the Faith.

Additionally, Si starred in and served as an executive producer for the reality spinoff series Going Si-Ral, which ended after one year. He also appeared in the series Duck Commander and appeared in the film Faith of Our Fathers.

Phil Robertson

Phil Robertson, who had a net worth of $10 million, made his fortune mostly from starting his duck-calling business, Duck Commander, which went on to become a massive multi-million-dollar success as Duck Dynasty resonated with viewers.

Phil died in May 2025 five months after his family revealed he was living with Alzheimer’s Disease.

Willie Robertson

Willie Robertson is the wealthiest member of his family with a net worth of $45 million. After his late father, Phil, brought their duck-calling business to life, Willie became the CEO and implemented his knowledge of sales and business into the endeavor. He eventually authored books, including his 2024 one, Gospeler.

Korie Robertson

Korie Robertson, Willie’s wife, has a net worth of $40 million. Her marriage to Willie, however, is not the only reason behind Korie’s wealth. She has worked as her husband’s business partner and helped him turn Duck Commander into its own empire. She also starred in Duck Dynasty alongside her in-laws.

Kay Robertson

Phil’s wife, Marsha Kay “Miss Kay” Robertson, has a net worth of $15 million. Kay shares her sons, Willie, Jase, Alan and Jules, with her late husband, Phil.