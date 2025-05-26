Phil Robertson’s Health: About the ‘Duck Dynasty’ Star’s Alzheimer’s Diagnosis

Image Credit: Corbis via Getty Images

Duck Dynasty patriarch Phil Robertson died in May 2025, five months after his family revealed some of the health issues he was battling. The most problematic one was Alzheimer’s Disease. Though Phil kept most of the details about his health out of the spotlight, one of his children announced the news in late 2024.

Below, Hollywood Life has all the details about Phil’s health that his family has shared so far.

How Old Was Phil Robertson?

Phil was 79 years old when he died in May 2025, one month after he celebrated his birthday.

How Did Phil Robertson Die?

Phil’s cause of death was not immediately disclosed. However, his family had previously revealed that the reality TV star was living with Alzheimer’s Disease five months before he died.

Willie Robertson and his wife, Korie Robertson, shared an Instagram post announcing his late father’s death. They wrote, “We celebrate today that our father, husband, and grandfather, Phil Robertson, is now with the Lord. He reminded us often of the words of Paul, ‘you do not grieve like those who have no hope. For we believe that Jesus died and rose again, and so we believe that God will bring with Jesus those who have fallen asleep in him.'”

Willie and Korie added, “Thank you for the love and prayers of so many whose lives have been impacted by his life saved by grace, his bold faith, and by his desire to tell everyone who would listen the Good News of Jesus. We are grateful for his life on earth and will continue the legacy of love for God and love for others until we see him again. We know so many of you love him and have been impacted by his life. We’re having a private service for now, but we’ll share details soon about a public celebration of his life.”

Phil’s other son Jase Robertson also wrote a public statement regarding his father’s death. He tweeted, “My dad has gone to be with the Lord today! He will be missed but we know he is in good hands, and our family is good because God is very good! We will see him again! #PhilRobertson #Jesus.”

Phil Robertson’s Health

In December 2024, Jase revealed on the Robertson family’s “Unashamed” podcast that Phil was living with Alzheimer’s Disease and that it was worsening.

“He’s just not doing well. He’s really struggling,” Jase said, adding that Phil’s illness “accelerated, and it’s causing problems with his entire body.”

Jase also pointed out that, at the time, his father was living with “some sort of blood disease that’s causing all kinds of problems.”

What Is Alzheimer’s Disease?

Alzheimer’s Disease has no cure. It is a neurodegenerative illness that progresses over time and affects a person’s memory. This eventually impacts their ability to perform simple tasks, and the patient’s mental and physical health deteriorates.