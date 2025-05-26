Phil Robertson’s Net Worth: How Much the Late ‘Duck Dynasty’ Star Made

Image Credit: Corbis via Getty Images

Phil Robertson, famous for his time on the reality TV series Duck Dynasty, increased his earnings, and therefore net worth, over the years. And even though his time in television came to an end, Phil stayed active in politics. But in May 2025, Phil died at the age of 79 following a battle with Alzheimer’s Disease.

Below, learn more about Phil’s career, including his net worth.

How Did Phil Robertson Die?

The Robertson family did not confirm Phil’s exact cause of death in their public statements. In May 2025, his son Willie Robertson and daughter-in-law Korie Robertson wrote a joint Instagram post Phil’s death. The couple wrote, “We celebrate today that our father, husband, and grandfather, Phil Robertson, is now with the Lord. He reminded us often of the words of Paul, ‘you do not grieve like those who have no hope. For we believe that Jesus died and rose again, and so we believe that God will bring with Jesus those who have fallen asleep in him.'”

In their statement, Willie and Korie added, “Thank you for the love and prayers of so many whose lives have been impacted by his life saved by grace, his bold faith, and by his desire to tell everyone who would listen the Good News of Jesus. We are grateful for his life on earth and will continue the legacy of love for God and love for others until we see him again. We know so many of you love him and have been impacted by his life. We’re having a private service for now, but we’ll share details soon about a public celebration of his life.”

Phil’s other son Jase Robertson also wrote a statement via X, which read, “My dad has gone to be with the Lord today! He will be missed but we know he is in good hands, and our family is good because God is very good! We will see him again! #PhilRobertson #Jesus.”

In December 2024, Jase revealed on the family’s “Unashamed” podcast that Phil was dealing with “some sort of blood disease that’s causing all kinds of problems” in addition to Alzheimer’s Disease.

“He’s just not doing well. He’s really struggling,” Jase said, adding that his father’s Alzheimer’s had “accelerated, and it’s causing problems with his entire body.”

Phil Robertson’s Net Worth

Thanks to years in reality TV, Phil racked up a net worth of $10 million, according to Celebrity Net Worth.

How Many Kids Did Phil Robertson Have?

Phil shared four sons — Willie, Jase, Alan and Jules Jeptha — with his wife, Kay Robertson. In May 2020, it was revealed that Phil had also fathered a child from an affair during the 1970s. His daughter’s name is Phyllis Robertson Thomas.