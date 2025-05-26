Phil Robertson’s Cause of Death: How the ‘Duck Dynasty’ Star Died

Image Credit: Corbis via Getty Images

Phil Robertson, the patriarch of the Robertson family from Duck Dynasty, died on May 25, 2025. Multiple Robertson family members announced the news via social media. And as fans grieve the late reality TV star, many are also wondering what his cause of death was.

Willie Robertson and his wife, Korie Robertson, wrote a joint Instagram post announcing his father’s death. Their caption read, “We celebrate today that our father, husband, and grandfather, Phil Robertson, is now with the Lord. He reminded us often of the words of Paul, ‘you do not grieve like those who have no hope. For we believe that Jesus died and rose again, and so we believe that God will bring with Jesus those who have fallen asleep in him.'”

Willie’s statement continued, “Thank you for the love and prayers of so many whose lives have been impacted by his life saved by grace, his bold faith, and by his desire to tell everyone who would listen the Good News of Jesus. We are grateful for his life on earth and will continue the legacy of love for God and love for others until we see him again. We know so many of you love him and have been impacted by his life. We’re having a private service for now, but we’ll share details soon about a public celebration of his life.”

Phil’s other son Jase Robertson also paid tribute to his father in an X post, which read, “My dad has gone to be with the Lord today! He will be missed but we know he is in good hands, and our family is good because God is very good! We will see him again! #PhilRobertson #Jesus.”

Hollywood Life has gathered all the details we know so far about Phil’s cause of death.

How Old Was Phil Robertson?

Phil died at the age of 79. He celebrated his 79th birthday one month prior to his death.

How Did Phil Robertson Die?

An official cause of death for Phil was not immediately provided. However, his family had previously revealed his Alzheimer’s Disease diagnosis in December 2024. Not only that, but his son Jase also revealed on their “Unashamed” podcast that Phil was dealing with “some sort of blood disease that’s causing all kinds of problems.”

“He’s just not doing well. He’s really struggling,” Jase said on the podcast, adding that his father’s Alzheimer’s had “accelerated, and it’s causing problems with his entire body.”

What Is Alzheimer’s Disease?

Alzheimer’s Disease is a neurodegenerative disease that progresses over time, affecting a person’s memory and, eventually, their ability to perform simple tasks. There is currently no cure for the illness.

How Many Kids Did Phil Robertson Have?

Phil shared four sons with his wife, Kay Robertson: Willie, Jase, Alan and Jules Jeptha. In May 2020, it was revealed that Phil also fathered a daughter named Phyllis Robertson Thomas from an affair in the 1970s.