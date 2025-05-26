Willie Robertson’s Net Worth: How Much Money He Has

Image Credit: Getty Images

Willie Robertson built a successful life for himself and his family. The Duck Dynasty alum, along with the rest of his reality TV star family, increased his fortune and, thus, his overall net worth over the years.

Who Is Willie Robertson’s Wife?

Willie has been married to his wife, Korie Robertson, since 1992. The couple share six kids together: Rebecca, John Luke, Sadie, Bella, Will and Rowdy.

Throughout their marriage, Willie and Korie have shared sentimental remarks about each other. While celebrating his wife’s birthday in October 2024, Willie shared an Instagram post, featuring a photo of them together. He captioned it, “Happy birthday, @bosshogswife! Grateful every day to walk through life with you by my side. You’re a light to so many and loved more than words can say!”

How Many Siblings Does Willie Robertson Have?

Willie has four siblings — three brothers and one half-sister. Willie’s brothers are Jase, Alan and Jules Jeptha, and his half-sister is Phyllis Robertson Thomas. In May 2020, it was revealed that Willie’s father, Phil Robertson, fathered Phyllis from an affair in the 1970s.

Willie Robertson’s Net Worth

Willie currently has a net worth of $45 million, according to Celebrity Net Worth.

How Did Willie Robertson Get Rich?

Part of the Robertson family’s fortune is partially thanks to their time starring in the reality TV series Duck Dynasty and their entire duck calling business. Willie earned a Bachelor’s degree in business after graduating from Northeast Louisiana University.

Moreover, Willie is an author, with his most recent published work, Gospeler, being released in May 2024. While promoting the book to fans in March of that year, Willie wrote via Instagram that he shares “personal stories and insights that will empower you to engage in meaningful conversations about Jesus with those around you.”

“From celebrating your spiritual heritage to embracing conversational evangelism, this book is packed with inspiration and guidance to help you share the gospel with confidence and authenticity,” Willie added in his caption.

Who Is the Richest ‘Duck Dynasty’ Family Member?

The richest Duck Dynasty family member is, in fact, Willie. After him is his wife, Korie, who has a net worth of $40 million, per Celebrity Net Worth. Others in Willie’s family range in net worths of about $8 million to $15 million.