Phil Robertson’s Wife: About Duck Dynasty’s Kay Robertson

Image Credit: Getty Images for Extra

Marsha Kay Robertson—better known to fans as “Miss Kay”—is the heart of the Robertson family, known for her warmth, faith, and signature Southern cooking on A&E’s Duck Dynasty.

The family is currently grieving the loss of patriarch Phil Robertson, who died on May 25, 2025, at age 79 following a battle with Alzheimer’s and other health complications. Over nearly 60 years of marriage, Kay and Phil weathered both hardship and redemption, becoming a symbol of enduring love and faith.

Despite her own past health scares, including a serious dog bite injury in 2021, Miss Kay remains a steady presence in the Robertson clan. She still shares recipes, encouragement, and moments of family life with fans—and will return to TV in Duck Dynasty: The Revival, debuting June 1, 2025.

Find out more about her and their relationship below.

Who Is Kay Robertson?

Kay, born Marsha Kay Carroway on December 21, 1947, in West Monroe, Louisiana, is best known as the warm, wise, and faith-driven matriarch of the Robertson family from Duck Dynasty.

Beloved by fans for her comforting presence and Southern charm, Kay played a central role both on-screen and off, often seen gathering the family around homemade meals and words of wisdom.

Outside of reality TV, Kay is also an accomplished author. Her cookbook, Miss Kay’s Duck Commander Kitchen: Faith, Family, and Food—Bringing Our Home to Your Table, shares her favorite recipes alongside stories that reflect the values and traditions that shaped her family’s life.

How Long Have Phil and Kay Robertson Been Together?

Phil and Kay were married in 1966 and remained together for nearly 60 years until Phil’s passing in May 2025.

How Many Kids Do Phil & Kay Robertson Have?

The couple had four sons: Alan, Jase, Willie, and Jep. All four have been prominently featured on Duck Dynasty and continue to play active roles in the family’s media and ministry efforts.

Did Phil Robertson Cheat on Kay Robertson?

Yes, Phil had been open about his infidelity during the early years of his marriage to Kay. His struggles with alcohol and a reckless lifestyle led to multiple affairs, and decades later, in 2020, it was publicly revealed that he had fathered a daughter, Phyliss, during that time. The two connected after a DNA test confirmed their relationship

Kay has spoken about the pain of those early years, but also about her decision to forgive Phil and rebuild their marriage through their Christian faith—a journey later portrayed in the 2023 film The Blind.