Drake’s Romantic History: Rihanna, Nicki Minaj & More Of The Women He’s Been Linked To Over The Years

On Drake’s 34th birthday, we’re taking a trip down memory lane and looking back at all the women he’s dated and been romantically linked to over the years.

Drake hasn’t settled down just yet, but he’s spent some time with a number of familiar faces over the years. Although Drizzy has never been in a very serious public relationship, he’s dated and been linked to women like Rihanna, Nicki Minaj, Bella Hadid and more throughout his time in the spotlight. Here’s a look back at Drake’s love life:

Rihanna

It’s no secret that Drake will always have a very special spot in his heart for Rihanna. The two have been longtime friends and collaborated together a number of times over the years. However, in 2016, the friendship finally turned romantic. Although they tried to keep it low-key, there was no denying that these two were an item. At the Video Music Awards that August, Drake even professed his love for Rihanna while presenting her with the Video Vanguard Award!

RiRi was visibly embarrassed by the public display of affection, and the relationship only lasted a few more weeks after that. Unfortunately, though, Drake and Rihanna aren’t really in each other’s lives anymore. “We don’t have a friendship now,” Rihanna told Vogue in 2018. “But we’re not enemies either. It is what it is.”

Nicki Minaj

When Drake first started making it big in the music industry, he was not shy about his love for Nicki. For years, there were rumors that Drake and Nicki had been romantically involved, which were intensified when she gave him a lap dance in her 2014 video for “Anaconda.” However, both stars have continuously denied that they’ve ever hooked up. The two had a falling out when Nicki was with Meek Mill, but have since mended their friendship — and have even said that they want to get their sons together for a playdate!

Sophie Brussaux

Sophie Brussaux, an artist who used to work as a porn star under the name Rosee Divine, is the mother of Drake’s son, Adonis Graham. The two spent the night together when the rapper was in Amsterdam in Jan. 2017, which is when she conceived their child. Drizzy later revealed that he had only met Sophie two times before Adonis was born in Oct. 2017. However, three years later, the two are in an amicable place as co-parents to their adorable little boy.

Kylie Jenner

After Kylie Jenner split from Travis Scott in Sept. 2019, she started spending some time with Drake. Kylie was in attendance at Drake’s birthday bash that October, and she saw him again at his Halloween party later that month. There were conflicting reports about whether or not the two were seeing each other romantically, or if they were just friends. By Dec. 2019, a source told HollywoodLife EXCLUSIVELY that the pair’s relationship was “strictly platonic”, and the buzz about a possible romance between them died down.

Jennifer Lopez

At the end of 2016 and beginning of 2017, Drake was spending a lot of time with Jennifer Lopez — and neither of them were hiding it! They even posted photos together at social media, and showed obvious signs of PDA while other people were around. However, by February, news broke that Jennifer was dating Alex Rodriguez, and talk about her relationship with Drake was a thing of the past. Then, in June 2019, one of Drake’s songs started playing during J.Lo’s concert, and she openly said to the crowd, “Huh. Booty call!” Well, at least we’re clear on what the status between those two was!

Bella Hadid

Drake and Bella were first linked when they were seen hanging out together a few times in 2017. By October, the rumors intensified because he threw her a 21st birthday party in New York City. Bella’s mom, Yolanda Hadid, was drilled about the romance on Watch What Happens Live with Andy Cohen, and she insisted that the two were just friends. The speculation quickly died down, but in June 2018, Drake reignited the rumors with a song on his album Scorpion.

Fans were convinced that Drake was rapping about Bella on the track “Finesse” when he sang, “You and your sister, too hot to handle,” and “Should I do New York, I can’t decide, Fashion Week is more your thing than mine.” Bella caught wind of all the talk on social media, and shut down the rumors that the song was about her. “Not me!!!!” she wrote. “That’s disrespectful. WHY CAN’T PPL BE FRIENDS w/out all the insinuation?”

Rosalyn Gold-Onwude

Drake turned major heads when he showed up to the 2017 NBA Awards with Rosalyn Gold-Onwude as his date. The former college basketball star is a sports reporter who bonded with Drake because “[they’re] both Black and Jewish,” she previously revealed. The two never actually confirmed if there was a relationship between them, and they had no other public appearances aside from this one.

Taylor Swift

In October 2016, Taylor attended Drake’s birthday party and was photographed spending some one-on-one time with the rapper. Fans could not stop talking about the potential of a collaboration between the two! However, the outing also came just weeks after Taylor split from Tom Hiddleston, so there was talk of a possible romance, as well. Eventually, it was revealed that Taylor was already seeing Joe Alwyn by the fall of 2016, so it looks like her night with Drake was nothing more than a fun time at the club!

Hailey Baldwin

More than two years before Hailey Baldwin was Mrs. Bieber, she was briefly linked to Drake! In the spring of 2016, the two spent Memorial Day Weekend together, and were spotted on a dinner date one day later. However, that June, Hailey insisted that they were just friends, and explained that she’s known the rapper for a “long time.”

Serena Williams

Rumors of a romance between Drake and Serena Williams were rampant during the summer of 2015. Then, he was in the crowd, excitedly cheering her on at a Cincinnati tennis tournament in August, as well as the U.S. Open that September. However, a rep for Serena insisted that the two were just “longtime friends,” and again, the buzz eventually died down.

Tyra Banks

In 2013, Drake revealed on The Ellen DeGeneres Show that he once went on a date with Tyra Banks. “We went to Disneyland in disguise,” he explained. “Which was fun. I don’t know if it was a date. It was a get-together. We’re close, as well.” The two stayed friendly after that, and Tyra even starred in Drake’s 2016 video for “Child’s Play”!