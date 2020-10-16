Nicki Minaj & Drake Reveal They Wants ‘Playdates’ For Their Kids After She Gives Birth To Baby Boy

After years of ups and downs in their friendship, Nicki Minaj and Drake proved they’re on good terms by revealing that they want their sons to have playdates together.

Nicki Minaj’s newborn son already seems to have a built-in bestie — Drake’s little boy Adonis, who just turned three! On Nicki’s verse for the “Whole Lotta Choppas” remix, which was released on Oct. 16, she raps, “To be honest, I hope one day we do a playdate with Adonis.” Drizzy caught wind of the lyric, and took to his Instagram Story to write, “Playdates soon come [heart emoji].” He also tagged Nicki to ensure that she’d see the message.

News that Nicki had given birth to a baby with her husband, Kenneth Petty, broke on Oct. 1. However, it wasn’t until Oct. 15 that Nicki confirmed the news herself. She made the announcement by showing off baby gifts that she received from Kim Kardashian, Kanye West, Beyonce and more, and in her caption, she revealed that her newborn was a boy. “I am so grateful and in love with my son,” she gushed. “Madly in love. My favorite liddo boy in the whole wide world.”

As for Drake — he kept his son completely out of the public eye until earlier this year. He didn’t share the first photos of Adonis, who he shares with Sophie Brussaux, until March 30, when the toddler was already two years old. News that Drake even had a child wasn’t confirmed until months after Adonis was born in Oct. 2017, and the rapper later revealed that he had been waiting on a paternity test before sharing the news with the public on his 2018 album, Scorpion.

Meanwhile, fans are thrilled to see that Nicki and Drake are on good terms these days. The two have been longtime friends, and at the beginning of Drake’s career, he was not shy about professing his love for Nicki. They’ve even collaborated together, and Drake received a special lap dance from Nicki in her “Anaconda” music video. Of course, there’s also been rumors that the two have been romantically involved in the past, which they’ve both denied.

However, the pair’s relationship has also faced some pretty bitter feuds over the years. They stopped talking before the release of Drake’s 2013 album, but eventually made up. Then, when Nicki started dating Meek Mill, things fell apart again. Meek publicly called Drake out on social media, which led to a bitter feud between them, leaving Nicki caught in the middle. It wasn’t until after she split from Meek in 2017 that she rekindled her friendship with Drake.