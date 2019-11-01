Kylie Jenner Reunites With Drake At His Halloween Party After Rumors They ‘Connected’ At His Birthday

Kylie Jenner was seen at Drake’s Halloween party on Oct. 31 just one week after the pair reunited at his 33rd birthday party.

Mom’s night out! Kylie Jenner, 22, reunited with Drake, 33, at his big Halloween bash at Delilah’s in West Hollywood on Oct. 31. Kylie — who has displayed a plethora of costumes over the past week, including Ariel and Marilyn Monroe — dressed as an elf-life mythical creature for the big event, opting for a sparkly dress, prosthetic elf ears, and light blonde hair. She completed her look with flawless makeup and nude-brown lips, which made her look like she was straight out of a fantasy movie!

The reunion comes just one week after Kylie and Drake were spotted getting cozy at his 33rd birthday. “She spent the most time near Drake and his friends,” a source revealed to US Weekly. “Kylie was rapping to songs and dancing with her friends while she was next to Drake, but they weren’t dancing together, they seemed to have a connection, though.”

“They seemed to be enjoying each other’s company,” another source spilled. “They were joking around and Kylie was laughing. She seemed to be really happy and in a great mood and her and Drake seemed very comfortable with each other. There seemed to be an attraction there.”

Although Kylie and Drake have been friends for years, rumors of a potential romance started swirling after their flirty reunion — after all, Kylie’s now single after splitting from her boyfriend of over two years, Travis Scott, 28, in October of this year. Although Kylie and Drake are adamant about just being friends, a source close to Travis EXCLUSIVELY told HollywoodLife, “He would feel a bit betrayed if Drake started anything with Kylie that was anything romantic.”