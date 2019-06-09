Jennifer Lopez Hilariously Calls Ex Drake A ‘Booty Call’ During LA Concert

Jennifer Lopez spoke about her relationship with Drake – who she dated before she was with fiancé Alex Rodriguez – Friday night.

Jennifer Lopez, 49, had no problem speaking her mind at her concert Friday night in Los Angeles! The singer, who dated Drake, 32, back in 2016, said, “Huh. Booty call,” after his song “Hotline Bling” played during her It’s My Party tour debut show at The Forum on June 7.

The duo had a relationship a few years ago right before she started seeing her current fiancé Alex Rodriguez, 43. Ahead of the Grammy Awards this past February, a source close to Drake told HollywoodLife what he thought of a potential run-in with his ex. “Drake and Jennifer are cool, there’s no drama between them so it won’t be awkward,” they said. “Drake still thinks Jennifer is a goddess and if she was single he’d no doubt take a chance to make his move. But Drake won’t even try to go there, he knows Jennifer and A-Rod are together and he is very respectful of that.”

In 2018, Drake released a song referencing his regret over losing J.Lo. “2010 was when I lost my halo, 2017 I lost a J. Lo,” Drake said in the song “Diplomatic Immunity.” A source revealed to HollywoodLife EXCLUSIVELY in 2018 what Jennifer thought of the name-dropping. “Jennifer thinks it’s hilarious that Drake is name-checking her in one of his songs, and kind of cute in a way,” the insider revealed.

“As far as she’s concerned, Drake was just a casual fling and a booty call, and not the real deal like Alex.” We wonder if Drake will have any response – in a song or just on social media – to J.Lo’s mention of him being her former “booty call.” We’ll have to wait and see!