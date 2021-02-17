Doja Cat’s Boyfriends: Her Relationship Timeline

Doja Cat once sang how it’s ‘been a long time since you fell in love,’ but who has this rapper called ‘boo’ in the past? Find out about Doja Cat’s dating history and if she’s currently seeing someone.

After years building a buzz on SoundCloud, Doja Cat broke through into the mainstream in 2018 with Amala — the album that contained both “Candy” and “Mooo!” (“Bitch, I’m a cow,” she sang in the latter viral hit) — and ever since then, the California native has been one of the brightest rising stars in music. With collaborations with Tyga (“Juicy”), Nicki Minaj (“Say So (Remix)”), Bebe Rexha (“Baby, I’m Jealous“) and Ariana Grande (“34+35 (Remix)”), it seems Doja is in high demand when it comes to music. But, what about love – and more specifically, her love life? Is she in high demand there?

“It’s been a long time since you fell in love,” sings Doja (born Amalaratna Zandile Dlamini) in “Say So,” a song that has become a signature hit. “You ain’t coming out your shell, you ain’t really been yourself / Tell me, what must I do? (Do tell, my love)” And do tell, Doja – who has captured your heart? For those wondering if Doja’s current status, who’s she’s dated, and more, read on.

Doja Cat’s Most Recent/Current Boyfriend

While we all know a friend who’s not afraid to put everything about their love life online – from the latest breakup to the latest makeup – Doja has kept her private life exactly that: private. While some of her online habits have gotten #DojaCatIsOverParty trending a few times — as recounted here by Vulture — very little of her love life gets posted on Twitter or Instagram. Doja’s been good at keeping her romantic history a secret, so as of February 2021, her most recent (official) boyfriend was indie artist Johnny Utah aka JAWNY, aka Jacob Sullenger.

Doja Cat’s Past Boyfriends

Note the term “was.” JAWNY was Doja’s boyfriend up until their reported breakup in February 2020. The two met in 2019, and they shared how they met during an Instagram Live session (now archived as a YouTube video). I found his music video for ‘Honeypie,’ and I didn’t like the song,” said Doja, per Distractify. “She hated it. She hates the song. She didn’t like the song at all,” added Johnny. “But I liked the way you moved,” added Doja. “I don’t know. It was your pants. I was like, ‘oh, I like your pants. I went to his YouTube video and [then] commented on his Instagram, and I was like, ‘I love you, baby.'”

According to Doja, Johnny commented on one of her Instagram, and one thing led to another. He clicked the bell to get a notification whenever Doja posted, and one day, he took his shot. He sent a message to Doja that read, “ ‘Hey girl, I just showed this pic to my little cousin, and I told him that we’re together. Don’t make me look like a liar now. He looks up to me.’ ” It apparently worked, and the two started dating.

However, the two were done by Feb. 2020. “Everything’s fine. I’m okay,” Doja said in an Instagram Live session, now archived on YouTube. “I unfollowed my ex-boyfriend on Twitter, and everything is okay. And we’ve been cool. There’s nothing weird going on. There’s no type of f-cking drama or any weird shit going on. Shit just didn’t work out. … It just wasn’t working at the moment that it is right now, and we just f-cking moved on.”

Doja Cat’s Current Situation

It appears that Doja’s in no rush to get into a relationship. When asked by Crack magazine what she looks for in an ideal partner, she said, “A really big nose.” When Doja was spotted hanging out on a yacht together at the start of 2020, she tweeted, “Me and French got a song coming out. F-ckin relax.” If she does find someone, don’t expect her to blast it online.

“I don’t check Twitter as much or tweet as often because, honestly, sometimes social media is draining and brings out all of the negative things going on,” she told Fader in 2019. “It’s a place where there are bullies and people analyzing everything you post looking for something wrong, so, for me, the healthiest thing has been to step away and focus on what’s important.”