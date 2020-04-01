Chris Brown Wonders Where Sexy Singer Doja Cat Is During IG Live With Tory Lanez

Shooting his shot? Chris Brown jumped into Tory Lanez’s Instagram Live where he flat out asked where sultry singer Doja Cat was.

Internet sleuths will always find a way to capture even the briefest of moments no matter who you are! That sort of thing happened to Chris Brown, 30, when he made a very interesting comment during Tory Lanez‘s Instagram Live session on Tuesday, March 31. The Canadian emcee, 27, hopped onto Quarantine Radio with rapper Young Thug, 28, and even chatted with Drake, 33, while live. Fans who were tuned in, however, noticed a very interesting comment that was written by the “Run It” singer who said, “WHERE DOJA CAT?!!!!”, as the video continued to roll. Some chalked his words up to him being a massive flirt while another made kind of a personal dig and asked Chris to put his focus on his on Aeko, 4 mos, as opposed to another woman.

This could simply be him desiring to work with the talented singer, 24, who just landed in the Billboard Hot 100’s top 10 with her latest single “Say So.” He’s done something similar with Summer Walker, 23, who he teased a collaboration with in October 2019 which fans were very much here for. Chris has a long list of people he’s worked with over his decades-long career that includes Jordin Sparks, Tyga, and Lil Wayne.

Chris has also been happily shouting out his baby boy Aeko (who he shares with model Ammika Harris, 26) and daughter Royalty, 5 (who he shares with Nia Guzman, 36) on social media for months now. He shared a precious video of his son smiling which left the R&B crooner in an emotional state on Tuesday, March 31. Ammika and Aeko are riding out the coronavirus quarantine in Germany, while Chris remains in California.

“Chris and Ammika are co-parenting really well. They stay in touch all the time and are constantly FaceTiming so Chris is able to keep up with Aeko as he’s growing,” a source tells HollywoodLife, exclusively. “He doesn’t want to miss any little milestones since Aeko is growing so fast. Ammika has been really good about sending a ton of pictures and videos to him all the time.”