French Montana & Doja Cat Reveal Status Of their Relationship After Speculation They’re Dating

Is it time to hit the ‘new couple alert’ on Doja Cat and French Montana? The two sparked romance rumors after they were seen on a yacht together, causing Doja to make their status crystal clear.

Celebrity couple names are no longer en vogue, but if they were, we still wouldn’t be coming up with one for Doja Cat and French Montana. Fans wondered if French, 35, and Doja, 24, were dating after a video showed them hanging out on a yacht, per HotNewHipHop, but that speculation was quickly put to rest. “Me and French got a song coming out. F-ckin relax,” Doja tweeted on Oct. 1, squashing any talk about these two mixing a little love in their hip-hop.

If there’s any silver lining to this whole drama, it’s that Doja might have spilled the tea on this collaboration with French. A fan responded to that rumor-killer tweet by asking if the song they’re working on is “THE ONE WITH [Megan Thee Stallion].” Doja “liked” the tweet, prompting fans to flip out over this apparent (but not official) confirmation. “oops! We won,” that fan tweeted after Doja’s like.

Me and French got a song coming out. Fuckin relax. — GOOGLE (@DojaCat) October 1, 2020

Doja’s relationship status is likely “single” since she and JAWNY (aka Jacob Sullenger), an Indie singer-songwriter, reportedly split in February 2020, per Distractify. “”Everything is ok,” she reportedly said in an Instagram live video. “I unfollowed my ex-boyfriend and everything is okay. We have been cool. Nothing weird going on. No drama, or weird sh-t going on. Sh-t just didn’t work out.”

French is also single, though earlier in 2020, he seemed like he was interested in one again keeping up with a Kardashian. French – who had an on-again/off-again relationship with Khloe Kardashian after connecting with her in 2014 – left a flirty message on Kourtney Kardashian’s Instagram in May. “Owwwwww ratataaa,” he wrote on a photo of Kourt, 41, in a bikini.

Kourt and French remained friends after he stopped dating her sister, but the comment raised a few eyebrows from fans. Thankfully, Khloe, 26, wasn’t bothered by his flirtatious remark. “Kourtney and French both found it funny. French and Kourtney actually talk all of the time and he and Khloe will talk every now and then too. He’s remained friendly with the family,” an insider told HollywoodLife EXCLUSIVELY. Since it’s been “so long” since Koko and French dated, both have moved on with their lives. “Him leaving a friendly little comment is harmless and meaningless,” the source said.