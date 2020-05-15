See Comment
Khloe Kardashian’s Ex French Montana Leaves Flirty Comment On Kourtney’s Bikini Pic

French Montana, who dated Khloe Kardashian back in 2014, just left a flirty comment on her sis Kourtney’s latest Instagram pic.

French Montana just left a super flirty comment on Kourtney Kardashian‘s new bikini selfie. The “Unforgettable” singer slid into the comments section of Kourt’s May 15 Instagram photo, in which she rocked a barely-there floral bikini top. “Owwwwww ratataaa,” he commented on the Poosh founder’s sultry snap. French — who was born Karim Kharbouch — famously dated younger Kardashian sis Khloe, however he and Kourtney have remained friends over the years. Pal Malika Haqq commented “good morning” while another fan wrote, “most interesting to look at,” in reference to the time Kim said she was the “least interesting to look at”.

Khloe and French were in an on-again, off-again relationship after being introduced by mutual friend Diddy in July 2014. The Keeping Up With The Kardashians star appeared in French’s music video for “Don’t Panic” shortly after but the duo broke things off that September. They then rekindled the relationship that November before calling it quits again. Of note, French was Khloe’s first relationship after her split from husband of seven years Lamar Odom.

Nevertheless, French and Kourt have remained friends, and hung out together back in Sept. 2019 as they attended friend Stephanie Shepherd‘s birthday party. The festivities began at L.A. hotspot Genghis Cohen, where they arrived at 11 p.m. and then moved over to Hyde, the party continued until 2:30 a.m.

View this post on Instagram

good morning 🌴☀️

A post shared by Kourtney Kardashian (@kourtneykardash) on

Though it has been several years since Khloe and the rapper were romantically involved, they are reportedly still close as Khloe was leaning on him for support during her split from Tristan Thompson. “They are more than just friends, French is someone that Khloe has always been able to trust and talk to about things,” a source spilled exclusively to HollywoodLife back in April 2019. French has also defended their short relationship in the past, insisting he was not a rebound and the “love was real” to Haute Living magazine in June. “Me and Khloe are always going to be friends, and the family still remains close…I feel like we had a real dope relationship―there was no bad blood, nobody did something to somebody that we couldn’t come back from,” he added at the time.