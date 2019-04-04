Khloe Kardashian Leaning On Ex French Montana After Tristan Split: They’re ‘More Than Just Friends’

It’s been more than four years since Khloe Kardashian dated French Montana, but her rapper ex has proven to be the utmost supportive through her split with Tristan Thompson, HollywoodLife has learned.

After her breakup with Tristan Thompson, 28, Khloe Kardashian is leaning on another one of her exes for support — French Montana, 34. A source close to the reality star EXCLUSIVELY told HollywoodLife why her past flame has proven to be a crutch for her through the split. “Khloe has been leaning on her ex French in the last several months, and especially as she has been dealing with her split from Tristan,” our source reveals. “They are more than just friends, French is someone that Khloe has always been able to trust and talk to about things. Khloe feels comfortable opening up to French because she feels he will always give her his honest opinion about what she is going through. She likes having an objective, guys point of view on things. Plus, even though they are no longer romantic, they still have great chemistry together.” HollywoodLife has reached out to Khloe’s rep for comment.

The source went on to detail just how close the two stars have remained since dating more than four years ago. “Khloe always felt that French had her best interests at heart and will forever respect him and what he has to say. She feels that he is super intelligent and has a kind heart and that he will always be there for her. She feels safe around him and really trusts him as a great friend. It is too soon to see if sparks will ever fly again between the two as it isn’t out of the realm of possibility, but Khloe needs him more as a friend right now and they are both OK with that,” the source revealed.

It’s been four years since Khloe and the “Unforgettable” hit-maker ended their brief relationship, but French was quick to pop back into Khloe’s life after the reality star’s boyfriend was caught cheating in April of 2018. Just two days after Tristan’s cheating scandal, the rapper gave Khloe a follow on Instagram. Of course, French and Khloe did have an amicable breakup, and he’s been seen hanging out with many of her family members in the years since, so their friendship isn’t entirely surprising. But — could the timing of his ‘follow’ hint to something more?

Regardless, Khloe is handling her breakup with the utmost grace. Even after Tristan kissed Khloe’s own family friend, Jordyn Woods, 21, on the lips, she’s determined to forgive him. “Khloe is in a lot of pain right now but she’s doing her best to keep a positive attitude,” a source close to the Good American co-founder EXCLUSIVELY told HL. “She knows True needs a happy and healthy mommy. That is driving her and giving her strength to stay in her happy place,” our source explains. “As unforgivable as Tristan’s behavior is, she’s bound and determined to forgive him.” Perhaps, French is exactly the support system Khloe needs to do so.