Khloe Kardashian: The Truth About Her Feelings Towards Ex French’s Flirty Comments For Kourtney

A HollywoodLife source EXCLUSIVELY revealed how Khloe Kardashian really feels after her ex-boyfriend French Montana lit up social media with his flirty comments for her sister Kourtney.

Excuse you? Kourtney Kardashian, 41, shared a super sexy snap of her lounging around in a bikini on Friday, May 15, that got millions of people talking. One of those people just happened to be “Unforgettable” rapper French Montana, 35, who caused quite the commotion when he wrote, “Owwwwww ratataaa,” in the sultry snap’s comments section. This confused many as he famously dated her sister Khloe Kardashian, 35, after her split from NBA star Lamar Odom, 40, and way before her relationship with Tristan Thompson, 28, began. So is the Good American founder annoyed by his words for her all this time later?

“French is still really close with Kourtney. They’re really good friends. Khloe is not bothered at all by French leaving a comment on her social media page,” a HL insider dished on Saturday, May 16, while also revealing how humorous they thought the situation was. “Kourtney and French both found it funny. French and Kourtney actually talk all of the time and he and Khloe will talk every now and then too. He’s remained friendly with the family.”

The source continued, “Khloe and French haven’t been romantic for so long. Everyone’s completely moved on. Him leaving a friendly little comment is harmless and meaningless.” And no, nothing has ever happened from a romantic level between the him and the mother-of-three. “Despite rumors, Kourtney and French never dated but they think it’s funny people think they did. They’re both flirty people, but Kourtney never would do that.”

good morning 🌴☀️

The Poosh founder has also had her fare share in the limelight when it comes to the men she’s dated. Her two most famous exes are Scott Disick, 36, (who is also the father of their three children Mason, 10, Penelope, 7, and Reign, 5) and model Younes Bendjima, 27. Scott has since moved on with Sofia Richie, 22, where the couple have been spotted out at the beach quite often over the past month during their time in self-isolation.