Doja Cat Breaks Her Silence & Apologizes After Song With Racial Slurs Resurfaces: ‘That’s Not My Character’

Doja Cat, 24, is apologizing for using a racial slur in a song. An unreleased 2015 track titled “Dindu Nuffin,” which is an inappropriate term that mocks those who are victims of police brutality, surfaced online and quickly went viral. The rapper, née Amalaratna Zandile Dlamini, finally spoke out on Instagram after the hashtag #DojaCatIsOverParty trended on Twitter for several days. “I want to address what’s been happening on Twitter,” she began her post, shared on Sunday, May 25. “As for the song that surfaced, it was in no way tied to anything outside of my own personal experience. It was written in response to people who often used that term to hurt me. I made an attempt to flip its meaning, but recognize it was a bad decision to use it in my music,” she continued.

Doja, who is the daughter of South African actor, composer and producer Dumisani Dlamini, went on to explain her family’s heritage. “I’m a black woman. Half of my family is black from South Africa and I’m very proud of where I come from,” she wrote. “I understand my influence and impact and I’m taking this all very seriously. I love you all and I’m sorry for upsetting or hurting any of you. That’s not my character, and I’m determined to show that to everyone moving forward. Thank you,” the Hot Pink star said to her 6.7 million followers.

The Los Angeles native also addressed rumors that she made racist comments in internet chatrooms. “I’ve used public chat rooms to socialize since I was a child. I shouldn’t have been on some of those chat room sites, but I personally have never been involved in any racist conversations,” Doja clarified. “I’m sorry to everyone I offended,” she added.

The 24-year-old has marked a number of career highs in the past year, including going to number one on the Billboard charts with the “Say So” remix featuring former rival Nicki Minaj, 37. The two hotties sounded incredible on the fire track, and it was so ice to see them bury the hatchet. “I’m the biggest Nicki Minaj fan,” Doja declared to Apple Music’s Zane Lowe just weeks ago.