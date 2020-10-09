Bebe Rexha & Doja Cat Celebrate New Song With Social Media Stars Charli D’Amelio & Nikita Dragun

With a head full of red hair, Bebe Rexha has just left everyone feeling green – with jealousy! Bebe linked up with Doja Cat for ‘Baby, I’m Jealous,’ and celebrated with her music video guest stars: Charli D’Amelio and Nikita Dragun.

After a long wait, Bebe Rexha finally gave fans a taste of her upcoming album on Oct. 9. The “Me, Myself & I” singer released “Baby, I’m Jealous,” a track featuring none other than Doja Cat. To celebrate the release of her long-awaited track, Bebe threw a mini party featuring two surprise guests: TikTok queen Charli D’Amelio and Instagram star Nikita Dragun!

Bebe revealed her social media-famous party guests during an Instagram live stream with Doja, who unfortunately couldn’t make it to the in-person celebration. However, all four ladies made sure to vibe together once the clock struck midnight and “Baby, I’m Jealous” made its debut. It’s a relatable track about having a special someone yet still succumbing to feelings of insecurity around other women (which Doja tries to snap us out of with lines like, “I don’t even be askin’ him, “Who that chick?”). A music video is also on the way, which Charli and Nikita are starring in (as well as fellow TikTok star Avani).

Bebe first hinted that new music was on the way while speaking with Extra in May. “I’ve actually been writing with [David Guetta] a lot through Zoom,” she said. “We have some amazing songs that we’ve been working on. “I’m a big fan of David… He’s been playing some songs that he’s been working on, and it’s really like he’s been in a really, like, interesting headspace. I’m loving everything he’s doing.”

“I just finished my album, actually, and it’s in the mixing process,” she added. “I’m really excited about it. It took me two years, and obviously, when the coronavirus thing happened, it kinda put a stall on it… My fans are getting very frustrated, but I’m like, ‘I promise it’s gonna be worth it!’ I really love this album more than any other album.”

This second album, currently titled #BR2, will be her follow-up to 2018’s Expectations. Bebe went on social media in July to explain why this finished album wasn’t released yet. “I know my fans are super frustrated because they want new music,” she wrote. “I promise you my team, and I have been working harder than ever. Every day, every single week. We haven’t stopped. This is the best project I have ever worked on, and the album is my absolute favorite. I can not wait for you to hear it.”

“It’s just that we don’t feel like it’s right to release an album during these times,” she said, indicating the COVID-19 pandemic. Tours, albums, and festivals have all been postponed due to the coronavirus outbreak, and it seems that Bebe’s sophomore release was not spared. “As soon as the world is in a better place, we will release it all. We are just waiting for when the time feels right. I promise you it is worth the wait.”

Message to all my loves. pic.twitter.com/8PCnmOChlV — Bebe Rexha (@BebeRexha) July 8, 2020

Doja Cat has made the best out of 2020. Her song, “Boss Bitch,” was part of the Birds of Prey soundtrack. Thought it just cracked the Billboard Hot 100, it went on to be certified gold by the RIAA. She teamed with Nicki Minaj to squash any rumors of a beef between them and take over the Hot 100. The “Say So” remix featuring Ms. Petty hit No. 1, and as of October, it has gone platinum three times.

Speaking of platinum – or, in this case, platinum blonde – Bebe ditched her golden locks for a more fiery look in the days leading up to her new song’s release. “I wanted to do something different,” she said to Refinery29. “I started feeling very ‘been there, done that’ with my blonde. I feel like people get scared of red, but I like taking chances, so I went for it.” Bebe also credited Rihanna’s red look circa 2010 for inspiration, calling Rih’s hair “an iconic moment” for her. Bebe’s red hair, her green-ish outfit, and the forest setting of her “Baby, I’m Jealous” cover-art has drawn comparisons to a certain Batman villain. This might mean she’s already got her Halloween costume planned. “I can definitely see a Poison Ivy moment happening, but I’m still deciding.”