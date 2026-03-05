Does Corey Lewandowski Have Children? About His Kids & Family

Image Credit: Getty Images

Corey Lewandowski has made headlines for his connection to former Department of Homeland Security Secretary Kristi Noem, who was fired from her post in March 2026 after rumors about her and Corey’s alleged affair circulated again. Though she’s denied the reports, public interest in her and Corey’s personal lives continues to make the rounds online. Many already know that Kristi is married with children, but not many know about Corey and his family. Does he have children of his own? Are he and his wife still married today?

Learn about Corey’s family and life at home away from the public eye here.

Who Is Corey Lewandowski’s Wife?

Corey has been married to his childhood sweetheart, Alison Hardy, since 2005. According to The List, Alison was married before she met Corey. Her first husband, Brian Kinney, died in the September 11, 2001, attacks. She hasn’t discussed her personal life with either her first or second husband in public.

Does Corey Lewandowski Have Children?

Yes, Corey is a father of four kids, whom he shares with his wife, Alison. They’ve kept most of their private life at home away from the public eye.

Is Corey Lewandowski Still Married to His Wife?

Yes, Corey is still married to his wife. Speculation about their relationship made headlines, though, after he and Kristi were accused of having an affair. The former Secretary of Homeland Security has repeatedly denied the rumors. Reports about their alleged relationship surfaced in 2021 and have continued ever since.

“These rumors are total garbage and a disgusting lie,” Noem asserted in a since-deleted tweet in 2021. “These old, tired attacks on conservative women are based on a falsehood that we can’t achieve anything without a man’s help. I love Bryon. I’m proud of the God-fearing family we’ve raised together. Now I’m getting back to work.”

However, during a March 2026 testimony in front of the House Judiciary Committee, Kristi didn’t respond “yes” or “no” when prompted by Representative Sydney Kamlager-Dove of California about her alleged “sexual relations” with Corey.

“At any time during your tenure as director of the Department of Homeland Security, have you had sexual relations with Corey Lewandowski?” Sydney asked. Kristi responded, “Mr. Chairman, I am shocked we’re going down and peddling tabloid garbage in this committee today.”

Sydney pressed on and told Kristi that her question was about her “judgment and decision making, it is about the 260,000 employees that work under you that want to make sure you are giving information and making decisions clearly. It is about conflict of interest. It is about national security risk.”