Was Kristi Noem Fired? Trump’s Replacement for DHS Secretary

Kristi Noem was chosen by Donald Trump to serve as the Secretary of the Department of Homeland Security (DHS) after he won the 2024 election. Since taking her position, Noem, 54, has implemented the Republican president’s controversial immigration crackdown to tighten the rules across the U.S.-Mexico border. However, Noem’s DHS leadership has been met with stark criticism, and after she faced the House Judiciary Committee this week, whispers of her firing started circulating online. So, was Noem actually fired by Trump?

Here is what Trump decided about Noem’s future in the DHS.

Was Kristi Noem Fired From the DHS?

Yes, Trump announced on Thursday, March 5, that Noem would be replaced and that she was moving to a new role in government.

“The current Secretary, Kristi Noem, who has served us well, and has had numerous and spectacular results (especially on the Border!), will be moving to be Special Envoy for The Shield of the Americas, our new Security Initiative in the Western Hemisphere we are announcing on Saturday in Doral, Florida,” Trump wrote via Truth Social that day, adding, “I thank Kristi for her service at ‘Homeland.'”

Who Is Replacing Kristi Noem as the DHS Secretary?

Trump announced that Senator Markwayne Mullin would replace Noem as the DHS Secretary.

“I am pleased to announce that the Highly Respected United States Senator from the Great State of Oklahoma, Markwayne Mullin, will become the United States Secretary of Homeland Security (DHS), effective March 31, 2026,” Trump wrote. “Serving 10 years in the United States House of Representatives, and 3 in the Senate, Markwayne has done a tremendous job representing the wonderful People of Oklahoma, where I won all 77 out of 77 Counties — in 2016, 2020, and 2024!”

Further describing Mullin as a “MAGA warrior,” Trump indicated that the senator is a ‘former undefeated professional MMA fighter” and “Markwayne truly gets along well with people, and knows the Wisdom and Courage required to Advance our America First Agenda.”

“As the only Native American in the Senate, Markwayne is a fantastic advocate for our incredible Tribal Communities,” Trump continued. “Markwayne will work tirelessly to Keep our Border Secure, Stop Migrant Crime, Murderers, and other Criminals from illegally entering our Country, End the Scourge of Illegal Drugs and, MAKE AMERICA SAFE AGAIN. Markwayne will make a spectacular Secretary of Homeland Security. Thank you for your attention to this matter!”