Kristi Noem’s Children: Does the Governor of South Dakota Have Kids?

Image Credit: Getty Images

Kristi Noem could become the next United States Secretary of Homeland Security, but she’s no stranger to politics. Years before Donald Trump nominated her for the role, Kristi established herself as a big name in the Republican Party. Nevertheless, nothing takes priority over her family. As voters across America learn more about Kristi, some want to learn more about her marriage and whether she has children.

Learn all about Kristi and her family below.

Who Is Kristi Noem?

Kristi is the governor of South Dakota, a position she’s held since 2019. She became the state’s first elected female governor. Previously, Kristi served as the U.S. representative for South Dakota’s at-large congressional district from 2011 to 2019. She was also in the state’s House of Representatives from 2007 until 2011.

Is Kristi Noem Married?

Yes, Kristi is married to her husband, First Gentleman of South Dakota Bryon Noem. They got married in 1992. Bryon is a South Dakota native, and he plays a pivotal role in his wife’s oversight of the state.

According to Kristi’s website, Bryon’s bio reads, “I am proud to be from rural South Dakota. It’s where I learned the values of hard work and self-reliance, where Kristi and I chose to raise our kids, where we started an insurance business and hunting lodge, and where my family has farmed and ranched for a century. But many small towns like ours are struggling today. Class sizes are dropping. Businesses can’t afford to stay open. And fewer kids are coming home to farm or ranch. While South Dakota has grown by more than 100,000 people since 2000, rural populations have decreased. Seeing our larger communities flourish is exciting, but I want to make sure we don’t lose South Dakota’s rural culture either.”

In his bio, Bryon emphasized that he wants to “remind people that these are some of the best places to raise a family or start a business,” referring to South Dakota. “I want to show that our way of life here is worth celebrating and promoting. I want to listen to peoples’ stories and learn from their experiences, then share them with others,” he added.

Does Kristi Noem Have Children?

Yes, Kristi is a mother to three children named Kassidy, Kennedy and Booker, whom she shares with Bryon. Though the South Dakota governor is an outspoken advocate for conservative family values — including encouraging adoption — Kristi has kept her kids away from the spotlight to protect their privacy. However, she occasionally shares updates on her kids to social media.