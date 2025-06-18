Kristi Noem’s Health: About the DHS Secretary’s Condition After Hospitalization

Image Credit: Getty Images

Kristi Noem, the current secretary of the Department of Homeland Security, was hospitalized in Washington D.C. in June 2025. The news was sudden and caused nationwide concern for the Republican. Below, get updates on Noem’s health and find out why she was taken to a hospital.

What Happened to Kristi Noem?

Noem was suddenly hospitalized on June 17, 2025, causing widespread concern for the secretary of the DHS. One day prior, the Republican had visited a biohazard lab in Maryland with Robert F. Kennedy Jr. However, there is no link between the secretary’s lab visit and her hospitalization.

Why Was Kristi Noem Hospitalized?

According to DHS spokeswoman Tricia McLaughlin, Noem “had an allergic reaction today. She was transported to the hospital out of an abundance of caution.”

“She is alert and recovering,” McLaughlin added about Noem’s condition. At the time of publication, it’s still unclear what exactly caused her allergic reaction.

Kristi Noem’s Health

Noem’s health appears to be in good standing. She has not had any prior medical setbacks that were publicly revealed. Previously, during the COVID-19 pandemic, Noem was asked about her approach to managing the pandemic in South Dakota when she served as the governor.

“In South Dakota, we took this virus very seriously. What I did, though, was tell my people the truth,” Noem told CBS’ Margaret Brennan on Face the Nation in February 2021. “I gave them personal responsibility over decisions for their families’ public health, but also gave them the flexibility they needed to keep their businesses open, take care of their employees and their customers. So, you know, I really do believe that as this virus has spread throughout the country, that people needed that flexibility and South Dakota’s doing well. We’ve had some tragic situations, but I know that respecting them in my role, in the authority that I have as governor, has been incredibly helpful to get our state- get through this challenging time.”